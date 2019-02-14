Both internally and externally, the pressure is on Tulane baseball coach Travis Jewett to win a whole lot more in his third year.
In 2017, it was a rough transition to Jewett from former coach David Pierce, who guided the Green Wave to regionals in his two seasons before leaving for Texas. The pitching fell apart, the hitters struck out far too often for Jewett’s liking and a senior-laden team plummeted to 27-31 from a 41-21 AAC regular season champion.
In 2018, a virtually all-new roster never found traction, finishing 25-33 against a brutal schedule while the pitching remained putrid.
Despite modest outside expectations, everyone around the program believes the Tulane will purge the memories of its first back-to-back losing seasons since the 1960s. Picked sixth out of nine teams in the American Athletic Conference by the league’s coaches, the Wave will roll out an experienced every-day lineup and what could be a sterling weekend rotation.
“Ever since we got here in the fall, we said the two worst words in the English dictionary are “last year,” said senior pitcher Kaleb Roper, who will start Friday’s 6:30 p.m.opener against George Washington at Turchin Stadium. “We’re just focusing on this year. We have a good team with a lot of talent. It’s just going to be whether we go out there and compete every night. We definitely have the ability to do so.”
The negative vibe of the past two seasons will change only when the Wave starts winning.
“A lot of that pressure is coming from outside the field,” senior left fielder Ty Johnson said. “Obviously people talk and there’s going to be politics around sports, but we worry only about what we can handle. We have all the pieces that we need to come out here and make some noise this year. We have so much depth and so much talent that it almost takes away the pressure.”
It all starts with the weekend pitching. Roper, a former Rummel star, looked better than his numbers (5-5, 4.48 ERA) a year ago and should be more comfortable in his second season at Tulane after stops at Arizona and San Jacinto College.
He allowed only 58 hits and two home runs in 76 1/3 innings as a junior.
“Watching him through the fall, the winter and now the early spring, he had a plan,” Jewett said. “It’s a work ethic, a high desire to be great. If you look around the league and around the country, he certainly has Friday night stuff. I’m anticipating a great year from him.”
Junior Keagan Gillies (6-6, 3.36), a 6-foot-8 Brother Martin alum, will start on Saturdays after posting the team’s best ERA last season. He had a stretch where he allowed five runs in 28 2/3 innings.
Chase Solesky, healthy again after back problems curtailed his sophomore season, will be the Sunday starter. He posted Tulane’s best ERA (3.84) in 2017.
The Wave has experience at almost every position.
The infield returns intact, with senior catcher Acy Owen (.203), senior first baseman Trevor Jensen (.306), redshirt junior second baseman Jonathon Artigues (.303), junior shortstop Sal Gozzo (.225) and junior third baseman Kody Hoese (.291) all starting at least 49 games a year ago.
The only question is who will be the third starting outfielder with Grant Witherspoon (.330, 12 home runs) gone to professional baseball.
Jewett said Thursday Johnson (.282) and redshirt junior Grant Mathews (.347) would man two of the three positions, with sophomore David Bedgood (.242) getting the nod at designated hitter. The third spot is a close call among athletic redshirt sophomore Kobi Owen, back from Tommy John surgery, freshman Hudson Haskin and sophomore Stephen Sepcich (.111), whom Jewett labeled a totally different player. He added defensive range would be the determining factor.
Johnson will reprise his role as leadoff hitter he had for much of last year.
“He’s our energizer bunny,” Jewett said. “He plays with his hair on fire. He can walk, he can run and he’s a go-getter, on-base type of guy.”
Power is a question mark, with returning players accounting for only 32 home runs a year ago. Pitching depth remains a concern, with new pitching coach Daniel Latham looking for more quality outside of the top five guys, a group that includes relief ace Connor Pellerin (2-1. 4.30) and starter Trent Johnson (4-3. 4.86).
More than anything, though, a hot start would work wonders. Tulane lost 12 of its first 15 games in 2017 and was under .500 from the middle of March in 2018 until the end of the season, playing under a constant atmosphere of negativity.
That’s where the players’ new comfort factor with each other, and Jewett, will matter the most.
"It's going to be huge--not only on-field experience but in the locker room,” Artigues said. “Last year we had a lot of first-year junior college guys who were still getting filled in. We all know each other well. We have great relationships. That's going to do a lot for us as the season goes.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kaleb Roper, SR, pitcher
Never mind his middling number as a junior. Roper has the stuff and the toughness to be an outstanding Friday starter, as his three stellar performances to end 2018 indicated. A better bullpen would help his comfort level in late innings.
Connor Pellerin, SO, pitcher
Here is where new pitching coach Daniel Latham’s emphasis on control should make the biggest different. Pellerin, from Episcopal High in Baton Rouge, looked the part of a terrific closer in warm-ups as a freshman, but he could not find the plate enough in games. If he throws strikes, look out.
Trevor Jensen, SR, first baseman
Jensen hit .306 last year despite a slow start and likely will have the top batting average on the team. His nine home runs are the most for a returning player, and he struck out only 33 times in 193 at-bats.
Grant Mathews, JR, outfielder
Maybe his hot streak at the end of 2018 will not be sustainable, but it will be fun to see what the son of former Tulane great Tommy Mathews produces. He had eight straight multi-hit games in May, going 19 for 33 with four home runs, two doubles and a triple in that span.