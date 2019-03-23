The Tulane baseball team won Saturday despite blowing repeated opportunities to take the lead.
Regardless of how it happened, the result was much preferable to losing.
Two innings after popping up to third base in a similar situation, Grant Mathews singled up the middle to score Jonathon Artigues with two outs in the 11th as the Green Wave beat Houston Baptist 3-2 on Saturday at Turchin Stadium.
The Wave (16-7) cannot not afford to lose to the RPI-challenged Huskies (5-17, No. 225 out of 299 Division I teams), who fell for the 16th time in 17 games, and Mathews put it in position to sweep its final non-conference series.
“I felt terrible after the one I popped up,” Mathews said. “I was very happy for the opportunity to come back and get it done for my team.”
The walk-off win, Tulane’s fourth of the year, could have been much easier. While teammates tore Mathews’ shirt off during the on-field celebration, the Wave would have felt like dropping its pants if the outcome had been different.
Tulane put 11 men on base but managed just one run off Houston Baptist starter Brady Batten in 6 1/3 innings, finding different ways not to score.
Finally, Artigues drew a lead-off walk in the 11th after fouling off six two-strike pitches and Sal Gozzo laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, setting up Matthews’ game-ender.
“Weird things happen, but we knew we were going to get it done,” Mathews said. “We have good hitters, and our pitchers really kept us in this whole game.”
Keagan Gillies, in his best start of the year, struck out six in 6 2/3 innings and allowed only two runs. Relievers C.J. Whelan, Justin Campbell, Trent Johnson and closer Connor Pellerin blanked Houston Baptist the rest of the leave, keeping the Wave in the game.
It tied the score at 2 in the eighth on David Bedgood’s two-out single before Kobi Owen was thrown out trying to go from first to third on the play, one of many mistakes on the day.
In the second, catcher Frankie Niemann was tagged out at the plate trying to score from third on a medium-depth fly ball from Jonathon Artigues.
In the third, Mathews was doubled off first base on a lineout to second baseman Nathan Soriano, leaving Tulane with only one run after having the bases loaded with no outs.
“Getting doubled up on a line drive, that can’t happen,” said coach Travis Jewett, who talked with Mathews for several minutes after the game. “That’s a rally killer.”
The Wave also failed to take advantage of having runners on first and second with one out in the fourth, having runners on first and third with one out in the fifth and having runners on first and second with one out in the ninth.
The missed chances almost proved fatal when reliever Trent Johnson issued the Wave’s first walk of the day in the 10th inning and the Huskies followed with a one-out double to put the go-ahead run at third.
Pellerin (2-1) got out of the jam, aided by a failed suicide squeeze with the bases loaded when the batter missed the pitch. He struck out the side in the 11th.
“It was a great team win,” he said. “It was good to get into those clutch situations.”