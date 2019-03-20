When Tulane adds good pitching to the prodigious power in the lineup, it is an awfully tough team to beat.
With sophomore Brock Batty making his second career start on the mound and erratically used senior Grant Cox replacing him, UL-Lafayette certainly was not going to do it.
Kody Hoese hit his 10th home run in the first inning, Hudson Haskin followed with a two-run blast in the third and the Green Wave had five extra-base hits through four, jumping out to a 6-1 lead and beating the Cajuns 7-3 on Wednesday night at Turchin Stadium.
Freshman Krishna Raj (2-0) limited the Cajuns to five hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking none. He became the second straight Tulane starter with zero walks after Chase Soleski’s commanding seven-inning performance on Sunday against UC Riverside.
Tulane (14-7), which ranked fourth nationally in homers entering midweek games, raised its total to 33 even though the wind was not providing any help.
Hoese launched his down the left field line, and Haskin drilled one high off the scoreboard in left center.
Haskin, a freshman having a phenomenal start to his career, drove in two more runs with a single in the fourth, giving him a team-best 24 RBIs in his 58th at-bat.
The score might have gotten out of hand if not for two sensational plays by Cajuns centerfielder Brennan Breaux, an LSU transfer. He saved two runs in the first, tracking down a Kobi Owen fly ball ticketed for the gap in left center with a diving catch on the warning track for the third out. He robbed the Wave of another run in the fourth, racing forward and diving to catch a sinking fly from Jonathon Artigues to end that inning.
The Cajuns (10-12) nearly capitalized on Breaux’s defense.
White-hot, switch-hitting leadoff hitter Hayden Cantrelle had his fifth homer in the last four games to cut the deficit to 6-3 in the fifth. It was his first hit in 13 career at-bats against Tulane, but lefty reliever Justin Campbell struck him out with two runners on base to end another threat in the sixth inning.
The Wave added an insurance run in the sixth on Frankie Niemann’s double down the right field line. Closer Connor Pellerin then blew a fastball by ninth-hole hitter O’Neal Lockridge to strand two Cajuns’ runners in the eighth. Pellerin then had a 1-2-3 ninth to finish it.
Batty (1-1) took the loss, allowing six hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings.
The Cajuns, who beat Northwestern State 8-3 on Tuesday, host Appalachian State in a weekend Sun Belt home series.
Tulane hosts Houston Baptist in its final non-conference series.
The Wave and Cajuns will play next Tuesday in Lafayette. Tulane ended a three-game losing streak in the series.