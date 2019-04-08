In a week that featured two close-out nightmares, Tulane sophomore pitcher Brendan Cellucci provided literal and metaphorical relief on Saturday.
When he struck out Wichita State’s Paxton Wallace to clinch a doubleheader sweep and series victory, the atmosphere at Turchin Stadium lightened immediately.
“Chooch is maturing right in front of our eyes,” coach Travis Jewett said. “He’s coming in and he’s just a believer now, which is a big thing for us because we’re going to need somebody to finish out some games.”
The Wave could not finish off UNO last Tuesday, with Connor Pellerin surrendering a two-run walk-off homer in the 10th inning after Tulane went ahead 7-6. Three days later, the bullpen imploded in epic fashion. Six straight batters reaching base against Pellerin and Trent Johnson as Wichita State rallied for six runs with two outs in the ninth to tie the score before winning two innings later.
Don’t look at Cellucci. The way he is throwing, he should figure heavily in the Wave’s pursuit of a regional berth, beginning as early as Tuesday night when Tulane (21-11) plays at Southeastern Louisiana (16-16) in a 6 p.m. meeting of teams just outside the RPI top 100.
Unusable as a freshman (16.88 ERA, seven walks in 2 2/3 innings) and unreliable earlier this year (he allowed six runs while recording one out in two appearances against Cal-Santa Barbara), Cellucci has turned the corner in his last seven appearances.
Pitching 12 1/3 innings in that stretch, he gave up six hits and one run, walked one and struck out 18, dominating opponents with a fastball that reaches 95 miles per hour. Meet Tulane’s new closer.
“He’s not trying to throw 95,” Jewett said. “It’s just easy. It’s relaxed. Everything’s kind of flowing and it’s coming out more naturally than it is forced. I’m proud of him. He’s going to be a heck of a pitcher for a long time.”
Cellucci is keeping hitters off balance with a curveball he finally can throw for strikes. He said he had seen pictures of himself not even looking at the plate on his delivery in the past, but hard work on mechanics with new pitching coach Daniel Latham has paid dividends.
“I’m been able to come back and throw strikes with conviction,” he said. “Everybody’s been helping me. My own teammates work with me every day, and I’m just lucky enough to have a pitching coach as good as coach Latham.”
The contrast is striking.
“He’s a completely different pitcher now,” said third baseman Kody Hoese, who was named American Athletic Conference hitter of the week after batting .579 and slugging 1.316 in four games with nine RBIs, nine runs and four homers. “He’s got a lot of confidence out there. If he just keeps riding that, he’ll be good.”
With a reliable guy at the back end of the bullpen, Tulane could be doubly dangerous considering its prodigious hitting. The Wave ranks ninth nationally in runs, fifth in home runs and doubles, fourth in slugging percentage, 21st in batting average and 21st in walks, raking like the teams from the peak of the Rick Jones era.
Despite those numbers, Tulane took three heart-breaking walk-off losses in the last two weeks. Cellucci was the victim in the first, giving up a game-winning home run on his initial pitch of the ninth inning at UL-Lafayette on March 26.
It was virtually the only mistake he has made since early March.
“The thing we’ve tried to impress on him is his stuff is so good that he doesn’t have to be just finite,” Jewett said. “He just has to be around the tunnel of the glove because the stuff is electric enough that he’s going to get some swings. In the past, the back knee of the hitter never had to be engaged in the pitch.”
Lagniappe
Neither team announced a starting pitcher on Monday. … This is the Lions’ annual Pack the Pat promotion, with fireworks, free t-shirts and food for students on the docket at Pat Kennelly Stadium. … Southeastern coach Matt Riser, a former Tulane player, has won six in a row against the Wave, with the Lions outscoring the Wave 66-32.