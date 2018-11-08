FOUR DOWNS
1) Focus
Attracting a big crowd at Yulman Stadium, which Tulane coaches and players have pushed for heavily this week, could be tough with tickets going for $50 a pop. Regardless, Tulane needs to bring its own energy as it tries to win on homecoming for the first time since 2013. Any sense of satisfaction with last Saturday’s road rout of South Florida will be detrimental to the task at hand. The Wave needs to play with the same energy level against East Carolina.
2) First downs
For a struggling 2-7 team, East Carolina packs a punch on offense. The Pirates rolled to 29 first downs against Central Florida and Memphis the past two weeks with their ball-control passing game. Tulane, which controlled the clock in its wins against Tulsa and South Florida, averages an AAC-low 17.9 first downs. Complementary football has been the Wave’s winning formula the past two weeks. The defense has to get off the field to make it three in a row.
3) Ball security
East Carolina’s turnover margin is the worst in the nation, but that means the Pirates may be more dangerous than their record indicates. Turnover margin is the most reflective statistic in football — teams cannot win when they keep coughing up the ball — but it also is one of the least predictive stats. Lousy defenses or offenses do not turn around overnight, but turnovers fluctuate wildly from game to game. If the Pirates hold on to the ball, Tulane could be in for a battle.
4) Line depth
Defensive end Cameron Sample will be a game-time decision after not practicing this week, but the Green Wave proved it could dominate without him against South Florida, holding the Bulls to 15 points even though he left with a sprained ankle on the opening series. The youth brigade of freshmen Jeffery Johnson, Davon Wright, Carlos Hatcher and Juan Monjarres will play significant roles up front along with sophomores Patrick Johnson and De’Andre Williams and senior Robert Kennedy.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Bowl eligibility and AAC West title contention. Tulane cannot clinch a bowl trip with a victory, but a loss would be devastating. After coming up empty in its first four homecoming games at Yulman Stadium, the Green Wave has to beat the Pirates, who are 3-18 in conference games under third-year coach Scottie Montgomery. A win would set up Tulane for the most important AAC matchup in the school’s five years in the league next Thursday at West frontrunner Houston. A defeat would dredge up all of the painful memories of past teams laying an egg the second they had a chance to build momentum.
KEY MATCHUP
Tulane’s defense against dual-threat quarterback Holton Ahlers. UAB’s A.J. Erdely and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder hurt the Wave with their arms and their feet. Ahlers, a true freshman who became a starter two games ago, threw for more than 400 yards against UCF and Memphis while rushing for 174 yards in the two games combined. He leads the Pirates in rushing. The Wave defense needs to rattle him while maintain lane integrity on its pass rush.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
East Carolina: Receiver Trevon Brown has lived up to his preseason All-AAC first-team billing with 56 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns. He has upped his game even more in the last three weeks, making 33 receptions for 491 yards and four scores.
Tulane: Running back Corey Dauphine has been transcendent the last two weeks. His 35 carries for 228 yards are impressive enough alone, but his vision, acceleration and toughness were off the charts. He has morphed from a breakaway threat to an all-purpose machine.
FACTS AND FIGURES
East Carolina leads the series 11-4, but Tulane won the most recent meetings in New Orleans (36-33 in triple OT at the Superdome in 2013) and Greenville, North Carolina (31-24 in OT). … The Pirates have allowed at least 35 points in five consecutive games. … The Wave is seeking five wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2003 and 2004. … Terren Encalade needs 18 receiving yards to become the 11th Tulane player to reach 2,000 yards in his career. … ECU has one player from Louisiana — second-team sophomore defensive end Chandon Hickerson of Vacherie. Tulane’s lone player from North Carolina is reserve freshman quarterback Christian Daniels.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
13: East Carolina’s turnover margin, the worst figure in the FBS.
7: Consecutive games in which Tulane running back Darius Bradwell has scored a touchdown, tying him for the national lead.
35: Days since ECU played on the road, a 49-6 loss to Temple.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS
Tulane 35, East Carolina 20
With their short passing attack, prolific receiver and sack-happy defense, the Pirates match up pretty well with Tulane on paper. But it is hard to get past their having lost 18 of 21 conference games under coach Scottie Montgomery. No matter how they match up, they have a hard time beating anyone in the AAC. Building off the momentum of its thrashing of South Florida, Tulane is poised to win three in a row for the first time since 2013.