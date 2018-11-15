1. WHAT WE LEARNED: Tulane was nowhere ready to play with Houston on a big stage. After hanging tough for a quarter, the Green Wave broke down in every department. The defense was not fast enough to contain speedy quarterback D’Eriq King—few teams are—but other areas were more disappointing. Quarterback Justin McMillan struggled mightily, throwing a pair of picks in the first round and never looking comfortable. The offensive line did not open up consistent holes against a defense that had been reeling.
2. TRENDING NOW: Quick amnesia. Conference title hopes are gone, but Tulane still can get to a bowl game for the first time since 2013 by beating 2-8 Navy at home next Saturday. The faster the Wave forgets about its really poor performance in Houston, the better. Any lingering disappointment of a lack of confidence could be fatal. McMillan needs to file this one as a learning experience and be much sharper against Navy because Tulane has no other alternative at quarterback now.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a discouraging performance. Houston is more talented than Tulane, but after talking about it as a legacy game before heading West, the Green Wave came up empty in most departments and appeared to get rattled when things did not go its way. The injury-riddled Cougars were vulnerable defensively, but aside from one two-play touchdown drive to answer their opening touchdown, the offense was not sharp. It might not have mattered if Tulane had played well in every department, but we will never know now.