The only thing that stopped Tulane running back Corey Dauphine on Saturday night was dehydration.
Nicholls State never tackled him during the first half of the Green Wave’s convincing 42-17 victory, which features his brief bursts of brilliance followed by long stints on the sideline while he recovered.
His eye-popping 25.3-yard average on six carries almost set a school record, falling just shy of Claude Mason’s mark of 26.0 yards on five attempts against Army in 1957. It was a comprehensive win heading into a pivotal non-conference game at UAB, but everyone was talking about Dauphine, a game-breaking junior transfer from Texas Tech.
“He’s fast, very fast,” wide receiver Darnell Mooney said. “When (number) 6 comes in the game, you can hear on the sideline (from the defense), get ready, get ready, get ready, stretch, stretch, stretch. Every time he touched the ball, he scored.”
Not quite, but he reached the end zone on both of his first-half carries. Dauphine, third string on Tulane’s depth chart, was in first gear the second he entered. He accelerated past everyone for a 38-yard touchdown with 6:12 left in the opening quarter and did a little bit of everything on a crisscrossing, 69-yard jaunt to start the second quarter on Tulane’s next offensive snap.
That one was a personal all-timer.
“It’s definitely top five,” he said. “I had a couple of runs like that in high school where I zig zagged back in and made a couple of people miss, but it’s better on the college level. It’s 10 times better on the college level.”
While all of his steps were perfect on the field, his next step off the field has to be improving his conditioning. Suffering from dehydration, he missed the rest of the second quarter and finished with fewer carries than Darius Bradwell (13) and Stephon Huderson (7) despite his sensational production.
He blamed the issue on a nearly two-year layoff between carries after playing sparingly at Texas Tech in 2016 and sitting out 2017 as a transfer.
“I was just so pumped and I just really had to calm down,” he said. “I really have to work on getting in shape and helping the team in any way I can.”
A spectator for most of the final three quarters, he carried once on Tulane’s first drive of the second half and twice on the second possession before capping off his special night with a 35-yard sprint to the end zone to seal the victory in the fourth quarter.
“We were going to try to feed him the ball quite a bit more,” coach Willie Fritz said. “It’s one of the things he's got to work on.”
There may not be much else. The Nicholls defense drowned trying to keep up with him.
“Once he got to the edge, he made a couple of big cuts,” Colonels coach Tim Rebowe said. “But we gotta be able to get him down and we didn’t do that.”
Dauphine was Tulane’s most effective running back in the opener against Wake Forest, gaining 29 yards on five carries, but he was not impressed with his performance.
“I wanted to do better than what I did last week, so I did a lot of film study and a lot of things to better me,” Dauphine said. “It feels great. It was easy getting back in my groove. I had a lot to prove.”
He showed something to his teammates even though they already knew what he could do.
“He has tremendous speed,” quarterback Jonathan Banks said. “I know once he gets past the second level, it’s kind of like a foot race, so I keep my hands up. I know he’s going to score.”
Yet, he still exceeded expectations.
“I knew he was great like that because I’ve seen him at practice, but he even shocked me,” linebacker Zach Harris said. “He’s got blazing speed. He’s definitely going to get more carries. I look forward to seeing him for the rest of the season.”