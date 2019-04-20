MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tulane bounced back from a loss early Saturday with an explosive performance at the plate to earn a doubleheader split against Memphis at FedEx Park.
After an 11-8 loss in the first game, Tulane exploded for 20 hits to win the second game 20-5, a contest that was called after seven innings by mercy rule.
From the second inning on, Tulane (26-13, 8-3 American Athletic Conference) scored in six consecutive innings, including a nine-run fifth when the Green Wave sent 12 batters to the plate to put the game out of reach.
Grant Mathews paced the Wave with a 3-for-5 game highlighted by two three-run home runs.
Sophomore right-hander Chase Solesky (5-2) got the win after throwing 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Keagan Gillies. Solesky allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Memphis (18-18, 5-6) used five pitchers, all of whom gave up runs. Starter Chris Durham (2-2) gave up four runs on seven hits before exiting with two outs in the fourth.
After rainy weather forced the postponement of games on Thursday and Friday, the teams agreed to conclude their series with Saturday’s doubleheader. The split keeps Tulane alone in second place in the AAC standings. East Carolina leads with an 11-1 record.
In the first game, Memphis scored seven runs in the second inning before the Tulane offense got going. The contest, which was scheduled for seven innings, featured a four-run Tulane rally in the sixth inning that got the Wave within 11-8.
Trevor Jensen’s two-run single and Kody Hoese’s two-run home run (his nation-leading 20th of the season) were the key hits. Tulane went down in order in the seventh.
Tulane got its first runs on Jay Artigues' two-run home run in the fourth. Hudson Haskin tripled in two runs in the fifth.
Wave starter Kaleb Roper (5-3) was charged with all seven second-inning runs, only three of which were earned.
Memphis got 5 2/3 innings out of Hunter Smith (4-4), who gave up 10 hits and eight runs, but never trailed in the game. Colton Neel pitched the seventh to earn his seventh save.