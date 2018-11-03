TAMPA, Fla. — Darius Bradwell and Corey Dauphine ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns and Tulane kept its bowl hopes alive Saturday with a surprising 41-15 blowout of South Florida.
Winning in the state of Florida for the first time in 41 years, Tulane (4-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) dominated from the middle of the first quarter on, rushing for 368 yards and holding USF to less than 20 points for the first time in 39 games.
“A huge win for us. This is really big,” coach Willie Fritz said. “We ran the ball very effectively and controlled the clock.”
Tulane broke off runs of 17, 33 and 41 yards in the first quarter and averaged 7.1 yards per rush.
“We really didn’t do anything new,” said Dauphine, who scored on runs of one and 21 yards in a big second quarter. “We just wanted to stay with the same game plan and execute it.”
South Florida, which has overcome three double-digit deficits in fourth quarters this season, drove to two late touchdowns after falling behind 34-3 on Bradwell’s 73-yard touchdown run with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
“Nobody touched me. All 11 (offensive players) did their job, so that was the result,” said Bradwell, who has scored touchdowns in the last seven games. “That was a breakthrough play for us, to realize that we could still compete and keep the gas on the pedal.”
USF (7-2, 3-2) lost a second straight game for the first time since September 2015.
“We didn’t have that sense of urgency about us and just kind of went through the motions, thinking they were going to back down to us,” USF coach Charlie Strong said. “And that was not going to happen.”
On its final five possessions of the first half, Tulane scored three touchdowns and two field goals, rolling up a 27-3 halftime lead with 207 rushing yards.
Quarterback Justin McMillan ran 33 yards to the first touchdown, putting the Green Wave up 7-3 with 2:49 left in the first quarter and sharply changing the momentum.
Merek Glover, who had missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt earlier, made it 10-3 with a 38-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
After a punt and a penalty set up the Green Wave at the USF 42-yard line, McMillan threw 39 yards to Darnell Mooney, and Dauphine scored two plays later to make it 17-3.
When USF’s Johnny Ford muffed a punt, Larry Bryant recovered at the 25-yard line, and Tulane quickly cashed in with Dauphine’s 21-yard touchdown run to make it 24-3 with 5:57 left in the half.
Glover made it 27-3 with a 24-yard field goal just 11 seconds before halftime after a 10-play, 51-yard drive kept alive by a fourth-down gamble at the 50. After a couple of attempts to draw South Florida offsides, McMillan ran 10 yards through a big lane to the USF 40 with three minutes left in the half.
Quarterback Blake Barnett ran 38 yards on South Florida’s first play of the game, but the Bulls settled for a 27-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.
They did not score again until the final minute of the third quarter.