Brought in to change a losing culture, third-year Tulane coach Willie Fritz cannot find a solution in what is turning into yet another lost season.
The latest heartbreaker may have delivered a fatal blow to Tulane’s bowl hopes.
Leading SMU by nine points in the fourth quarter, the Green Wave missed multiple opportunities to put away the Mustangs, falling 27-23 on Saturday night at Yulman Stadium in a matchup of struggling teams in desperate need for a turnaround victory.
SMU (3-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) moved into sole possession of second place in the West Division, while Tulane (2-5, 1-2) fell into its customary position below .500 in league play.
“It’s real disappointing we weren’t able to get the outcome we wanted,” Fritz said. “We just have to regroup. Hopefully we’ve got some tough-minded coaches and players. We’ve got to recover.”
The Wave was seeking revenge for last season’s last-second soul-crushing defeat in Dallas, when a referee’s controversial decision that quarterback Jonathan Banks was tackled an inch shy of the goal line deprived Tulane of a bowl bid. Instead, it failed to close out the Mustangs with a sizable second-half lead for the third consecutive year.
Last season, the Mustangs trailed the Green Wave 35-27 in the third quarter and 38-34 in the fourth before winning 41-38.
Two years ago, Tulane led 31-21 in the fourth quarter before giving up two touchdowns in a 35-31 defeat.
The scenario was pretty much the same this time.
Despite holding SMU to 99 yards in a first half that included a 64-minute lightning delay, Tulane made too many mistakes in too many areas to hold on — even in a game in which the Green Wave appeared in control almost from start to finish.
“It’s definitely a tough loss,” defensive end Cameron Sample said. “Our game plan was to control the line of scrimmage and get pressure on the quarterback. For the most, part we did a good job of that.”
The numbers that mattered most:
Tulane racked up 96 penalty yards on 10 infractions, continuing a season-long them of self-inflicted errors.
Banks — who played the whole way after getting benched for Justin McMillan in Tulane’s last game against Cincinnati two weeks ago — committed three turnovers in the second
A defense that had its way with SMU for most of the game gave up touchdowns of 55, 29 and 67 yards, failing to close out the Mustangs while being forced to continually come up with stop by the struggling Tulane offense.
The final blow came on 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Hicks to receiver James Proche with 1:15 left as SMU turned a second-and-15 situation into a game-winning play.
Tulane had stuffed the Mustangs on back-to-back possessions to keep the lead, but not this time.
“We were blitzing them up, and they did a good job of protection and we didn’t get a whole bunch of pressure,” Fritz said. “They found the guy and made the play they had to and we didn’t.”
That’s an old storyline.
“We have to find out how to do the little things right,” outside linebacker Patrick Johnson said. We have to find something here that’s going to work and change things the right way. I know we have the right players here.”
As for SMU, every crucial decision coach Sonny Dykes made paid off. He opted to punt twice in the final five minutes and watches his defense stuff the Wave offense. With the Mustangs trailing 9-0 in the second quarter, he gambled on fourth-and-1 from his own 45.
Running back Xavier Jones cruised into the end zone after a short reception when one covered him as he ran into the flat.
“It was a pick route,” Fritz said. “The motion man came down and picked off the linebacker, and he (Jones) ran a little wheel route out of the backfield.”