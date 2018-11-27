NEW ORLEANS — Following a year that saw his third consecutive berth in the national championship meet and his second straight win at the American Athletic Conference Championships, Emmanuel Rotich was named The American's Men's Runner of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.
The award was voted on by the conference's cross country head coaches.
Rotich's honor was the second consecutive honor for the senior, who concluded his Tulane cross country career with a 155th-place finish at the national championship meet on Nov. 17.
This year saw Rotich run in just five races and only two in the regular season, but he began his regular season in style with a win at the Texas A&M Invitational in September. Two races later, he won the conference championship at Audubon Park as Tulane hosted a league cross country championship for the first time in school history.
After that, Rotich earned his spot at the national meet by placing fourth in the South Central Regional to earn All-Region status for the third straight year.
A two-time American Athletic Conference and South Central Regional champion, Rotich holds the Tulane record in 8K and 10K races. He has three of the 10 fastest 10K times in Tulane history and four of the top 10 8K times, and he qualified for the NCAA Championships for three consecutive years.