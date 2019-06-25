Bringing back a host of former players, Tulane will hold its first NFL Wave Kids Camp on Friday.
The free camp, which will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Yulman Stadium, is for fifth to eighth graders, giving them a chance to get pointers from Parry Nickerson (New York Jets), Tanzel Smart (Los Angeles Rams), Lorenzo Doss (Carolina) Ryan Griffin (Atlanta), Roderic Teamer (Los Angeles Chargers), Rob Kelley (most recently with Washington), Donnie Lewis (Cleveland), John Leglue (Denver) and others.
“We have all these NFL guys, and I wanted to get kids interested in football,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “This isn’t just a P.R. camp for Tulane and these NFL guys and to be around them to get autographs. It will be fun, but it will also help them become better players.”
The camp will include speakers, trainers and current Tulane players as well, dividing the kids up by age level and running them through different drills.
Nickerson, an Algiers native whose 16 interceptions are the second most in Tulane history, will run his own camp the next day at West Jefferson High. A sixth-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2018, he made 21 tackles as a rookie.
Although some of the Green Wave NFLers played for Fritz, he also attracted several guy whose careers ended before he arrived.
Griffin, a reserve quarterback with Tampa Bay, had his last season at Tulane in 2012.
Doss, Tulane’s career leader in interception return yards (271), left for the NFL in 2016. Drafted by Denver in the fifth round, he spent last season with Carolina.
Fritz is looking forward to a positive event in a city that already boasts a strong park-league football program. Parents are invited to watch from the stands.
“It’s community outreach more so than anything, but just keeping the game of football strong,“ he said. “I don’t think there’s a sport that comes close to teaching life lessons that football teaches."