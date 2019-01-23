Tulane guard Jordan Cornish sized up 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall, then drove right at him and tried a soft shot.
Fall engulfed it more than he blocked it, leading to a transition layup at the other end that forced coach Mike Dunleavy to call a timeout midway through the first half.
Outmanned by Central Florida (15-3, 5-1 American Athletic Conference), Tulane (4-14, 0-6) was outfought and out-thought, too. Putting up little resistance against the league’s preseason favorite, the Green Wave fell behind by double digits in the first eight minutes, trailed by as many as 34 and lost 75-50 at home Wednesday night.
“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out the guy (Fall) is going to block shots and alter shots,” Dunleavy said. “What you have to try to do is draw him, collapse him, come to a two-foot stop, pivot and find an open guy. We didn’t do it. For the most part, we went at him.”
The only positive news for the reeling Wave came earlier in the day, when four-star prospect Elijah Wood announced his commitment for the 2020-21 season.
Wood, a 6-foot-5 small forward from Bethesda-Chase High in Bethesda, Maryland, is the No. 77-rated prospect in the nation, according to Rivals.com, and the highest-ranked commitment for Tulane in more than a decade.
He chose Tulane instead of Kansas State, Ole Miss, Seton Hall and Penn State among others.
“I love coach Dunleavy and the staff,” Wood told Rivals.com. “I want to help make Tulane a powerhouse one day.”
The problem is he will not arrive on campus for two years even if he holds to his commitment, and Tulane appears to need immediate help.
Playing without starting center Buay Koka (fractured finger) and reserve forward Bul Ajang (knee problem), the Wave faced Central Florida with only two scholarship post players — Blake Paul and Samir Sehic — trailing wire to wire for the fifth consecutive game.
Tulane sabotaged any chance of staying close with poor execution. At one point, UCF deflected a telegraphed pass from Paul to freshman Connor Crabtree, who raced to retrieve it in the backcourt. He tried to pass it back to Paul, and the Knights’ Ceasar DeJesus stole it, setting up an easy dunk for teammate Aubrey Dawkins.
Another time, a UCF missed shot ricocheted off the hands of two Tulane players under the basket and bounced to Dawkins, who took the gift and stuffed it.
The Wave continued to struggle to make shots, going 18 of 54 overall and 3 of 12 from 3-point range. Sehic had a team-high 11 points, adding eight rebounds. Freshman Kevin Zhang contributed 10 points. Paul grabbed 12 rebounds, one off his season and career high.
Sloppy ball-handling, an early-season bugaboo, returned with a vengeance. UCF converted 19 turnovers into 21 points.
“We had size issues and were limited in personnel, but I don’t think any of that would have really mattered,” Dunleavy said. “Our turnovers were killers and turned into fast-break points.”