LEADER
Senior quarterback Jonathan Banks threw for 565 yards in the last two games of 2017 and plans to build on his hot finish. As the last guy off the practice field every day, he takes his role seriously and has built an excellent rapport with his teammates.
OUTLOOK
The margin for error is not great, but Tulane has enough talent and experience to finish with a winning record for only the second time in the past 16 years. The offense should be effective on the ground and in the air. The defense needs some young, promising players to mature quickly.
BREAKOUT
Safety P.J. Hall was so-so in limited playing time at cornerback in his first two years, but he found a home at strong safety in spring drills. He gives the Green Wave the ball-hawking ability and coverage skills it lacked at the position in the past.
ISSUE
Tulane must be better in the kicking game. The coverage units are sound, but the Green Wave has cost itself games with untimely missed field goals, a lack of range and inconsistent punting in coach Willie Fritz’s first two years while getting next to nothing on returns.
PREDICTION: 7-5