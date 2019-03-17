Tulane redshirt sophomore Chase Solesky began Sunday’s game against UC Riverside with no guarantee he would remain in the weekend rotation.
By the time he left, he might have earned a promotion to Saturday starter as the Green Wave routed the Highlanders 10-0 in a must-win game after a tepid performance in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Scintillating from start to finish, Solesky (1-1) struck out the first seven batters he faced, took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and did not allow a base-runner past first base until the sixth while blowing past his career bests in several categories.
His final line: seven innings, three hits, no runs, zero walks and 11 strikeouts in 100 pitches a week after walking four batters and hitting two more in a one-inning stint.
Before Sunday, he never had struck out more than four in 38 career appearances, including 15 starts. He never had pitched more than 6 1/3 innings, which he did against Ole Miss earlier this season. And he never had given up zero runs in a weekend start.
“It’s funny, my bullpen (pre-game work) wasn’t great, but I came out there and tried to make the best of it,” he said. “I told myself to throw strikes and get ahead of batters and let the defense work, but they didn’t really have to in the first two or three innings. It was cool.”
Tulane (13-7) won a home series for the first time since opening weekend, outscoring UC Riverside (7-13) 20-1 around a lopsided 10-1 loss.
Solesky’s dominance on the mound was exactly what the Wave needed after having only two of its previous eight weekend starts last more than five innings.
“All week long I just told myself it’s how you bounce back and one outing doesn’t define you,” he said. “I came out here today and tried to give my team a series win, throw strikes and get us in the dugout quick.”
The Tulane bats returned to their phenomenal pace after their rare off game on Saturday.
Freshman De La Salle product Collin Burns delivered a two-RBI, two-out triple in his first career start to get the Wave rolling. It was only his sixth at-bat of the season as every-day shortstop Sal Gozzo rested for the first time.
Tulane added four in the third, two in the fifth and two in the seventh for its seventh game of 10 or more runs this year.
“Today was probably as complete as we’ve played the entire season,” coach Travis Jewett said. “We pitched well, kept the defense engaged and kept our bats coming.”
No one is hotter than catcher Frankie Niemann, who had three more hits to finish his four-game week 9 of 15 with two walks, raising his average to .471 in a lineup loaded with production. He had his first career homer, too, a mammoth two-run shot that cleared a fence beyond the left-field wall in the third inning.
“It was a fastball up in the zone,” he said. “I just reacted to it.”
The Wave’s entire performance was the right reaction to what happened in a tepid result Saturday, which Jewett said was an example of not respecting an opponent and let everyone know was unacceptable.
“We kind of just laid down,” Niemann said. “We really didn’t have any energy, and that’s what we’ve always fed off of.”
Solesky’s domination on Sunday provided plenty of juice, with relievers C.J. Whelan and Connor Pellerin completing Tulane’s first shutout since March 9, 2018 against Purdue—64 games ago.
“They didn’t make any contact for the first seven batters, but once they did it was still weak contact,” Niemann said. “That’s when you know he’s really got his stuff going.”