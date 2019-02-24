Last season, Tulane trailed Southern Methodist University by 10 points entering the fourth quarter only to pull out a victory on Senior Day.
On Sunday, the Green Wave found itself behind by six entering the final quarter. This time, however, the Mustangs fought off Tulane for 64-60 American Athletic Conference win at Fogelman Arena.
The Senior Day loss ensured that the Green Wave will finish with a losing conference record for the third consecutive season. Tulane had won seven consecutive games since 2013 against SMU (10-17, 4-10), which had lost all nine of its road games this season. Tulane (15-12, 5-9) lost for the ninth time in its past 11 conference games and for the fifth time in its past six home games.
“We're just not getting a lot of consistent play,” coach Lisa Stockton said. “In these games that we've lost, I just don't feel like we've played to win. I just don't think we're playing smart.
“I'm disappointed because our teams here have always played hard and played smart. We might not be as big or as fast, but we always played well together.”
SMU won by outrebounding Tulane 38-31, including 18-12 on offensive rebounds, and coming up with 11 steals.
Perhaps the game's biggest development, however, was the play of Mustangs sophomore guard Arianna Whitfield. Whitfield scored 24 points, including 18 on 6-of-8 3-point shooting. She came into the game averaging 6.5 points and had made 20 of 92 3-point attempts all season.
“It is a lesson for all of our players to keep working and believing,” Mustangs coach Travis Mays said. “We have seven freshmen on this team, and our thing is to just keep getting better.”
It was SMU's second consecutive win after a five-game losing streak.
Late in the game, it appeared Tulane might rally to win, just like last season. The Wave trailed 58-45 with three minutes left. However, Krystal Freeman scored six points and Sierra Cheatham sank a 3-pointer in a 9-1 burst that brought the Wave to 59-54 with 2:01 left.
Back-to-Back turnovers along with SMU free throws then sealed Tulane's fate.
SMU took a 32-26 halftime lead by bludgeoning the Green Wave on the boards, 21-8, including a telling 12-4 on offensive rebounds.
The Mustangs also began to finding openings against the Wave's trapping defense and shot 5-of-8 on 3-point attempts in the second quarter alone in expanding a 16-15 first-quarter lead.
“We just didn't play with a sense of urgency,” Stockton said.