New Tulane basketball coach Ron Hunter has received his first commitment, although the gratification on the court likely will be delayed.
Former three-star recruit Teshaun Hightower, who played two seasons for Georgia, tweeted Monday he was transferring to Tulane. Barring a successful appeal for a waiver, the Lithonia, Georgia native will sit out 2019-20 and have two years of eligibility remaining starting in 2020-21.
Hightower, a 6-foot-4 point guard, averaged 6.6 points and 1.5 assists in 17.4 minutes as a sophomore for the Bulldogs. He tied a season-high with 18 points on 5-of-5 shooting against Texas in January and scored in double figures on eight other occasions, but his time diminished dramatically in the last eight games. He missed three entirely and logged no more than eight minutes in the other five.
Recruited by Mark Fox at Georgia, Hightower chose the Bulldogs over Western Kentucky, averaging 3.6 points as a freshman and reaching double figures three times in the last five games. Fox was fired at the end of 2017-18, with Tom Crean replacing him.
The Green Wave is in transition coming off a winless American Athletic Conference record under former coach Mike Dunleavy. Freshman forward Moses Wood, a Nevada native who averaged 4.5 points and started twice, transferred to UNLV last week. Freshman guard Connor Crabtree, who averaged 7.1 points with 15 starts, has set up visits to Boise State and Richmond and is not expected back.
But sophomore guard Caleb Daniels, a St. Augustine High product who entered the NCAA transfer portal and declared for the NBA draft, has left open the possibility of returning under Hunter while continuing to work out at the Tulane practice facility. The deadline for removing his name from the draft is in late May.
Daniels averaged a team-high 16.9 points with a 36-point outburst in the regular season finale against Wichita State.