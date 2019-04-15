UNO has saved its best baseball for Tuesdays this year, going 5-0 in an otherwise frustrating season.
Tulane has been good on any day of the week lately, winning six in a row and 13 of its last 17.
Something has to give when the two teams meet Tuesday night at Maestri Field in a rematch of UNO’s dramatic 8-7 victory in 10 innings two weeks ago at the same venue. Either the Privateers (17-19) will clinch the Pelican Cup for the second consecutive year or the Green Wave (25-11) will continue its surge toward a possible NCAA regional berth.
It is the first of five consecutive non-conference games for UNO, which travels to Missouri State for a Thursday-to-Saturday series and plays host to Southern Miss next Wednesday. The Privateers have slumped to 5-13 in the Southland Conference, four games out of the eighth and final tournament spot, but have beaten Tulane, Southern Miss, South Alabama, UL-Lafayette and Southern on Tuesdays.
“Honestly I don’t know (the explanation for the Tuesday success),” UNO coach Blake Dean said. “If I did we’d probably have a little bit better record. Our pitching seems to do well and we seem to score more runs. I don’t know if that’s because we’re seeing the guys’ second-tier arms or what the case is, but we have more offense.”
UNO scored seven runs in three games at McNeese State this past weekend. Tulane averages more runs (8.7) than that and is tied for third nationally with 57 homers.
The Wave, coming off a sweep of South Florida, is beginning a pivotal stretch with seven of eight games away from Turchin Stadium, playing at Memphis Thursday to Saturday and going to American Athletic Conference frontrunner East Carolina the following weekend. At 7-2 in the league, Tulane trails the Pirates by one game and is at least three clear of everyone else in the loss column.
Former closer Connor Pellerin, who gave up a walk-off home run in the first meeting with UNO, will start for the second consecutive week. He gave up zero earned runs (four overall) in 3 ⅔ innings at Southeastern Louisiana last Tuesday.
“I could have been the hero or the goat for making the call, but we’ve had seven leads late in games and five of them haven’t gone our way and he was in those a little bit,” Tulane coach Travis Jewett said. “We decided to remove him from that and put him in a different environment to see if it would spark him, and obviously he pitched really well against Southeastern.”
Two weeks ago, Pellerin (2-2, 5.01 ERA) retired eight of the first nine Privateers he faced, striking out six, before surrendering a single and the wind-aided home run out of nowhere.
UNO freshman Cortlynn Ramirez (0-1, 3.79), who started for the first time last Wednesday at Southern, will try to cool down Tulane’s hot bats. Third baseman Kody Hoese, the NCAA leader with 19 home runs, was named AAC Player of the Week for the second consecutive time after hitting .467 with 10 runs scored, six RBIs, three homers and two doubles.
The Wave also welcomes back designated hitter David Bedgood, who sat out the South Florida series after getting hit in the head by a pitch against Southeastern. He had three hits against UNO on what proved to be the beginning of a rough physical stretch.
“I told him to take the magnet out of his body,” Jewett said. “He got the ball at UNO in the face (while sliding into second base) and he got two (foul) balls in the same spot in the foot and then he gets the ball in the head.”
Under Dean, the Privateers have answered every question Tulane presented at Maestri Field. If they do it again, the Pelican Cup will remain on the Lakefront regardless of what happens when the two teams play at Turchin Stadium on April. 30.
“It would be nice to keep that thing in our offices to show the guys,” Dean said. “It would be something to hang your hat on. It’s a pride thing.”