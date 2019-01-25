In a one-on-one contest at the end of a recent practice, Tulane senior guard Jordan Cornish made a move on redshirt freshman Shakwon Barrett and lofted a mid-range shot that banked in for the winning basket.
Cornish celebrated as he raced off the court while Barrett complained good naturedly that he did not call “bank.”
While the Tulane men’s basketball team (4-14, 0-6 American Athletic Conference) has broken down repeatedly during games, the players’ words and body language indicate they have not given up in what already appears to be another lost season.
It is hard to envision a turnaround heading into a rematch with SMU (11-7. 3-3) on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Dallas, but they insist they still are looking for a solution.
“We’re taking the necessary steps,” Cornish said. “We’ve been starting slow. We need to go out there and start faster. We dig ourselves a hole in the first five or 10 minutes and have to fight best. If we start fast and gain some momentum at the beginning, we’ll be fine.”
The light mood following that practice contrasts with a season heavy on disappointment. Tulane’s last win came more than a month ago on Dec. 17 against Texas Southern, and it has not won away from New Orleans since Nov. 19 against South Dakota State in a Florida tournament.
“There have been a lot of games where we’ve dug holes,” freshman Connor Crabtree said. “Right now we’ve got to maintain focus and not lose sight of what we can do. We know we can win, so we’ve just got to keep playing hard. We can’t let the losses affect us.”
Always behind
Cornish and Crabtree were not exaggerating about the rough starts.
Tulane’s only lead in AAC play came in the first minute of its opener at Cincinnati, when Barrett hit a 3-pointer that made the score 3-2. The Bearcats responded with a trey 29 seconds later and went on to win 93-61.
Since then, the Wave has fallen behind SMU 8-0, South Florida 26-12, Memphis 22-9, Connecticut 23-9 and Central Florida 30-10 and never caught up, trailing for virtually every second. It managed to tie UCF at 2, 4 and 6 before losing 75-50 on Wednesday at home.
The Wave is shorthanded, playing all year without junior point guard Ray Ona Embo, who has not even practiced since mid-November with patellar tendonitis, redshirt freshman center Buay Koka, who has missed the last two games and could be out six weeks with a fractured finger, and sophomore reserve forward Bul Ajang, who has been unavailable for the past two games with a knee injury.
The search for a winning formula is ongoing.
“We just have to keep playing hard and trying to improve,” coach Mike Dunleavy said. “A couple of guys played OK (against UCF), but we had some bad performances.”
Paul rising
Senior center Blake Paul, Koka’s replacement as a starter, is in maybe the best three-game stretch of his career.
Paul, a Landry-Walker product who did not leave the bench when Tulane lost to SMU 74-65 on Jan. 4, produced career highs for points (15) and rebounds (13) against Memphis on Jan. 13 while connecting on 7 of 10 shots. He backed up that performance with 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting against Connecticut before scoring 8 with 12 rebounds against UCF.
His 12-point average in that span is nearly 10 points higher than his average of 2.6 in his first 12 appearances this year. His most points in any three-game span before then was 31.
“He missed a dunk opportunity (against UCF) or else he would have had another double-double,” Dunleavy said. “He played another really good game for us.”
Lagniappe
Dunleavy said freshman Moses Wood, who had three steals on Wednesday, had led the Wave in deflections for three consecutive games. … SMU has lost three of four since beating Tulane, falling 69-58 to Houston and 83-61 to Memphis in its last two. … The Wave was within 6 of the Mustangs with 3:00 left in the first meeting and missed a 3-pointer that would have made it a one-possession game.