After an oh-so-close overtime loss to Wake Forest, safety P.J. Hall has an even greater appreciation for the Tulane football team’s perfect season in 1998.
With some notable absences, the players and coaches who fashioned that remarkable 12-0 record will be honored in a ceremony before the Green Wave (0-1) plays Nicholls State (1-0) on Saturday at Yulman Stadium. The carefully selected date for the tribute is 9-8, matching the year of their perfection.
Tulane was one play away from starting 1-0 last Thursday night but could not get it done near the end of regulation and came up empty in overtime.
“It’s very hard to go undefeated for 12 games,” Hall said. “That’s really impressive. Coach (Willie Fritz) talks to us about that team a lot—their poise and the work they put in. It’s really a team we look at as the standard we want to be.”
The coach of the ’98 team, Tommy Bowden, informed Tulane on Wednesday he would not be at the event because of a late change to his TV schedule as a college football analyst. His offensive coordinator, Rich Rodriquez, never planned to attend, and star quarterback Shaun King cannot make it because of his job as running backs coach with South Florida.
Still, 54 players and 14 members of the coaching and support staff intend to be there, including receiver P.J. Franklin (80 catches, 1221 yards), running back Toney Converse (974 yards) and first-team All-Conference USA selections in cornerback Michael Jordan and offensive lineman Bernard Robertson.
Fritz, a big believer in recognizing history, refers to that group frequently even though he was a second-year coach at Division II Central Missouri in 1998.
“I tell these guys all the time, they’re the standard without question here at Tulane University,” he said. “They had an unbelievable season, a bunch of great players, coaches, managers and trainers. I always talk about it when we’re recruiting to show this is what can be done at Tulane.”
With King throwing for 3,508 yards and 38 touchdowns, Rodriguez’s groundbreaking spread offense was virtually unstoppable, shattering the school record by scoring 540 points. But the ball-hawking defense came through when it mattered most, forcing six turnovers and carrying the Wave to a 21-7 victory against Southern Miss when King played through a broken left (non-throwing) wrist that rendered him ineffective.
“Coach Bowden and his staff and players did a good job of bringing their A game every single week,” Fritz said. “It’s very, very difficult to do. I know they've had a couple of other undefeated teams (9-0-1 in 1925; 9-0 in 1929), but they were quite some time ago.”
It would be a massive understatement to say Tulane did not build on that team’s success. The Wave’s record since then is 75-153, and Fritz still is trying to change the losing culture he inherited when he arrived in 2016.
“Our expectations are totally different,” he said. “We go out every week with the belief of winning. When it doesn’t happen that way, you’re disappointed because you put a lot of stuff into that game, but you have to move on. If you sit there and dwell on ineffective play from the week before, you’re probably going to repeat it.”
The ’98 team never had to worry about dwelling on negatives, finishing seventh in the final Associated Press poll. The players Fritz has recruited are using that special season as motivation.
“They are the only team in modern times to do it here,” linebacker Lawrence Graham said. “They brag on it because it’s an accomplishment. It’s something we strive for. It’s the standard we want to live up to.”
LAGNIAPPE
Tulane’s Thursday practice was interrupted twice by lightning, finally forcing everyone to head to the locker room about 15 minutes before the scheduled conclusion. … With Bowden unavailable. Fritz said he was unsure if he would have one of the 1998 members address the team on Friday as former coach Mack Brown did before the Wake Forest game.