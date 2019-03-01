When Tulane's women's basketball played Central Florida in an American Athletic Conference game on Feb. 13, the Green Wave had lost three consecutive games.
However, freshman point guard Erin Gutierrez made a steal, was fouled, then sank two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to seal a big 61-59 win that seemed to promise better play for the rest of the season.
Forward Krystal Freeman led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds, eight of which were on the offensive end, as Tulane battled toe-to-toe with the second-best team in the conference.
“I remember going into the game that it would be a great win for us if we won,” Freeman said. “We had a lot of confidence playing in that game. Throughout the game, we were with them the whole time.
“Toward the end, it was going our way, and all of our shots were wide open. I was able to knock down shots.”
Freeman had 12 points and four rebounds in the fourth quarter. On Saturday, Tulane (15-12, 5-9) will play at Central Florida (22-5, 11-3), which still is in second place in the AAC. Since that first meeting, the Wave again is on a three-game losing streak.
With two AAC games left in the season, winning this time likely will be very difficult. Tulane is coming off a home loss to last-place Southern Methodist University, which was 0-9 on the road.
After the game, Coach Lisa Stockton chastised the team for not playing smart and hard enough, qualities she said had been hallmarks of her previous teams.
“I think this team, we could start off (games) better,” said Freeman, a sophomore from Pineville, who leads the team in scoring (14.4) and rebounding (7.4). “And, we're a little young. A lot of the younger players get a lot of playing time, so that's where the playing smart comes in. With that, I think more mistakes are bound to happen.”
The Wave had just 12 turnovers and attempted 15 free throws to the Knights' four, making 10.
“To have a chance to win, we have to play hard, don't foul and protect that ball,” Freeman said. “No turnovers.”
And, of course, another monster game from Freeman. She continues to play well through a difficult season for the Wave. In her past five games, she has averaged 19.6 points and 8.1 rebounds. The first two games of that were part of a stretch in which she had a double-double in four of five games.
“Throughout this season, I've improved a little,” she said. “I'm just taking what I can get and trying to play hard and do whatever for us to be successful as a team and for me to do well as an individual.”
After Saturday's game, Tulane will have turn around and play its season finale Monday at home against Cincinnati (18-9, 10-4), which is third in the conference.