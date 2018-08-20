Unlike Tanzel Smart, De’Andre Williams was nowhere near ready to play when he arrived at Tulane in 2016.
More and more, though, coach Willie Fritz sees similarities between the two defensive tackles who attended Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge three years apart before also playing for the Green Wave.
Williams, a redshirt sophomore projected to start for the first time in his career on Aug. 30 against Wake Forest, is giving everything he has every single day. His work ethic is right out of Smart’s playbook even if he lacks the raw ability that made Smart a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2016 and a contributor for the NFC West-winning Los Angeles Rams as a rookie.
“The light kind of turned on for (Williams) after last season,” Fritz said. “He decided, ‘Hey, I want to play more, and in order to play more, I’ve got to get better.’ His body’s changed. When you watch him in uniform, he’s a different guy, and he knows what’s going on. He really works hard. He does extra things. He’s a gym rat. He’s up here all the time trying to get better at his craft.”
Williams had no other choice if he wanted to be relevant. After making six tackles in a limited role as a redshirt freshman, he faced the possibility of being passed over by a ballyhooed crew of freshmen that included Jeffery Johnson, Davon Wright, Alfred Thomas and Jamiran James.
Instead, he emerged as not just a leader, but the leader of a young defensive line according to senior Robert Kennedy, the only returning first- or second-team player up front who is older than Williams. Whether or not he starts at the nose or at defensive tackle after being double-trained, he will play a pivotal role on Tulane’s defensive front.
“I worked real hard last spring and this summer on my technique,” Williams said. “I see a difference in the film when I watch my individual technique. I got a lot faster and more explosive, and I understand the defense really well.”
He also got bigger. He weighed about 250 pounds as an overwhelmed freshman. He played at about 265 last year, when he failed to make a tackle in Tulane’s last seven games.
This camp he is up to 295, putting on the extra pounds to handle nose guard while losing none of the quickness that gives him an edge on freshmen like Johnson and Wright.
Those guys will play, but not before Williams, who has worked with the first team every day of preseason camp.
“De’Andre’s improved a lot going from scout team to starter in a season,” senior free safety Roderic Teamer said. “That turnaround is really fast. I don’t even think he saw it coming until he really bought into himself.”
Having Smart as a role model helped. They never played together, but then-freshman Williams watched Smart’s work ethic as a senior when he earned first-team All-State honors at Scotlandville, and again in 2016 with the Wave, when Smart had 18 ½ tackles for loss while Williams redshirted.
This summer, they worked out together, opening Williams’ eyes some more.
“It’s just his demeanor, how he approaches every practice and every day the same,” Williams said. “The way he worked drove me to work just as hard because I want to get where he’s at.”
It will not be easy. Williams, an honorable-mention All-State selection after making 54 tackles with 13 ½ sacks as a Scotlandville senior, received no significant scholarship offers other than Tulane. He committed to the Wave in December of 2015 for its academics more than anything else, never having met the newly hired Fritz.
Williams made the dean’s list in Scotlandville’s engineer magnet program and is majoring in applied computing systems analysis. His dramatic improvement on the field came once he began applying himself as hard there as in the classroom.
“Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m going to do,” he said. “If they need me to be an All-Conference tackle, I’m going to be an All-Conference tackle. If they need me to play a (smaller) role, I’ll play my role.”
LAGNIAPPE
Tulane began serious prep work for Wake Forest in Monday morning’s practice, switching gears from the first three weeks of camp. … Running back Corey Dauphine and offensive tackle Noah Fisher practiced at full strength, while defensive lineman Cameron Sample was in uniform for the first time in more than a week since sustaining a minor knee injury.