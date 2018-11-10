Tulane had to overcome a blow against East Carolina that could have a major impact on the Green Wave's game at Houston on Thursday.
Outside linebacker Patrick Johnson, who recorded his ninth and 10th sacks of the year in Saturday's 24-18 win over ECU, was ejected in the third quarter for targeting Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers.
As is automatic, the replay booth reviewed the play and confirmed the on-field decision, resulting in Johnson’s ejection. By NCAA rules, he also will miss the first half against Houston.
“I saw it on the Jumbotron and I knew it was going to be a close call,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “If anything is close, they are going to always call it. We talk all the time about hitting the armpits and below. If you’re around the quarterback’s head, they are going to call it.”
On the play before the targeting call, Johnson got his hands on a pass to break it up but could not bring it in for an interception. He left with four tackles and his 10th sack of the season — tied for the fifth-highest total in school history.
The Wave already was playing without standout sophomore defensive end Cameron Sample, who missed the game with a sprained ankle he suffered against South Florida the previous week.
Johnson’s absence had no immediate effect on the Wave defense, which stopped East Carolina repeatedly the rest of the way.
Milestone for Encalade
Senior wide receiver Terren Encalade went past 2,000 yards for his career in style, converting a short pass into a 73-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Encalade, a graduate of Belle Chasse High, is the 11th receiver in school history to get to that mark. He had 130 catches for 1,982 yards and 13 touchdowns entering the East Carolina game, including 31 receptions for 474 yards this year.
Encalade appeared to hurt his right wrist at the end of the play and did not return. Fritz did not have an update on his status afterward, confirming it was a wrist issue.
Potential transfer
Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jalen McCleskey, the son of Tulane secondary coach J.J. McCleskey, took an official visit to Tulane this weekend and was at the game, a source said.
McCleskey (5-foot-10, 170 pounds), who has 167 career catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns, left Oklahoma State after four games this season, taking advantage of a new NCAA rule that allows players to redshirt if they play fewer than five games. He will be eligible for one season as a graduate transfer.
McCleskey had 73 catches for 812 yards as a sophomore and 50 receptions for 645 yards last season. He was expected to be the Cowboys’ leading target as a senior following the departure of James Washington, who was taken in the second round of the NFL draft by Pittsburgh. Instead, his numbers were down through four games with four catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Tulane already is shy on depth at receiver and will lose Encalade at the end of the year. No other wideout aside Darnell Mooney had more than five catches entering the East Carolina game.
The Wave has commitments from two projected wide receivers — Dante Wright of Navarre High in Florida and Kiland Harrison of St. Joseph Catholic in Madison, Mississippi.
Lagniappe
Redshirt freshman Willie Langham made his first career start at defensive back, finishing with three tackles and one breakup. … Only nine of East Carolina’s 94 plays were handoffs to its running backs, gaining 21 yards. … The two teams combined to convert 6 of 39 third downs —Tulane was 3 of 18 and East Carolina was 3 of 21.