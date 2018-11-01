Barely a minute after Tulane lost at home to SMU on Oct. 20, coach Willie Fritz walked up to running back Corey Dauphine and told him to prepare for a heavier workload the following Saturday.
Dauphine had touched the ball three times, gaining zero yards, and Fritz regretted his lack of use in a disheartening defeat.
“He was like, I should have given you the ball more, but we want to make sure next week you get the ball,” Dauphine said of a conversation that occurred on the field when the Tulane band finished playing the alma mater. “He said just be ready for it and be locked in.”
They were not empty words.
Dauphine, a proven breakaway threat and to this point the barometer of Tulane’s 2018 success or failure, carried a career-high 18 times in the Green Wave’s 24-17 comeback win at Tulsa. He ran inside and outside, exhibiting his sprinter speed and underrated power on his way to 107 yards.
Look for Tulane (3-5, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) to feed him just as often in Saturday’s pivotal game at South Florida (7-1, 3-1), which ranks 11th out of 12 AAC teams in rushing defense. Thus far, his heavier involvement has been a winning formula.
In Tulane’s victories against Nicholls State, Memphis and Tulsa, Dauphine rushed 36 times for 346 yards with five touchdowns for an eye-popping average of 9.6 yards per carry.
In the Wave’s losses, he has 28 carries for 175 yards and zero touchdowns, getting fewer than six opportunities on average and no more than eight touches in any of them.
That was not enough for a game-breaker like Dauphine (521 yards, 8.1 average per carry), and Fritz recognized it.
“He's a big (6-foot-0, 200 pounds), fast, physical guy,” Fritz said. “He can run the ball effectively inside, and when he’s outside he’s got great speed.”
Dauphine, a junior Texas Tech transfer, has shown that speed repeatedly despite his limited opportunities. When he bounced outside for a 51-yard sprint to the Tulsa 1 in the third quarter, it was his seventh gain of 35 or more yards in 64 attempts.
The rest of Tulane’s running backs have combined for three carries that long in 185 tries.
Dauphine scored on a 38-yard touchdown the first time he touched the ball against Nicholls State. On his next carry, he zig-zagged for a 69-yard score, and he finished his night with a 35-yard touchdown.
“He brings everything,” wide receiver Darnell Mooney said. “When (No.) 6 comes in the game, you can hear on the sideline (from the defense), get ready, get ready, get ready.”
Since then, he popped for 45 yards against UAB, 38 yards against Ohio State, a 46-yard touchdown against Memphis and his 51-yarder against Tulsa, exhibiting the speed that made him the Texas 2014 state champion in the 200 meters.
“I just feel like I do everything fast,” he said. “That's just me. I do everything fast.”
So why have the coaches been slow to warm up to him in some games? Part of the problem was his durability. Fritz said Dauphine became dehydrated against Nicholls, limiting him to six carries despite his dominance and creating questions about his ability to handle more. Others disputed Fritz’s declaration, indicating Dauphine was so high strung, he felt exhausted even though his hydration was fine.
Either way, he topped out at 12 carries in Tulane’s breakthrough win against Memphis before dropping to six rushes in a loss to Cincinnati and three attempts versus SMU.
His attention to detail like pass protection was also spotty, but Fritz’s post-game pep talk primed him for Tulsa.
“Last week was really fun the whole week,” he said. “I felt like the coaches saw something in me, and I was ready for it.”
As Tulane drove for the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, Dauphine kept looking to the sideline expecting a substitution. Instead, he remained on the field for every down, rushing for 9 yards to the Tulsa 49 on the first play, getting a first down on the next, gaining 8 on the third snap and picking up 1 on the fourth to set up a third-and-short at the 39.
When quarterback Justin McMillan put the ball in his belly, everyone followed Dauphine, freeing McMillan for an easy touchdown run after he pulled it on a keeper.
“I did a pretty good fake, and all 11 guys came up to me,” Dauphine said. “I was just trying to make sure I did my job. The only thing on my mind was winning the game. That's the big thing for me, and whatever I can do to help my team out, I'll do it."
After redshirting at Texas Tech in 2015, getting two carries in 2016 and sitting out 2017 as a transfer, Dauphine has not pouted because of his erratic workload. Having a regular role at all is fun, but he is ready to take that next step in a loaded backfield that includes starter Darius Bradwell (6.0 average, 617 yards), shifty freshman Amare Jones and steady sophomore Stephon Huderson.
Dauphine is ready for another 18 carries and then some on Saturday.
“Oh, definitely,” he said. “I feel like I can go a little bit more. I felt sore after the (Tulsa) game, but it was a good sore. I like feeling sore because that means I did something.”