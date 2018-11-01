FOUR DOWNS
1) Looking for legitimacy
Despite the disparity in their record, neither team has played as well as it expected. Tulane needs to win three of its last four to be bowl-eligible after coming with a referee’s dubious spot of going to a bowl last season. South Florida is 7-1 but has yet to play well for four quarters, struggling with the likes of UMass (3-6), UConn (1-7), East Carolina (2-5), Illinois (3-5) and Tulsa (1-7) before getting outclassed by Houston.
2) Strength vs. strength
Tulane’s run defense, which has allowed only 118.5 yards and 3.5 yards per attempt through four conference games, will receive its stiffest test. South Florida has rushed for 1,165 yards (291.3 average) in its past four games. Junior Jordan Cronkite exploded for 302 yards against UMass and had a streak of five consecutive 100-yard games end at Houston. Super sophs Cameron Sample and Patrick Johnson will try to control the line of scrimmage, but making the Bulls one-dimensional will not be easy.
3) Unfamiliarity
South Florida’s offense is much different than it was a year ago. Alabama and Arizona State transfer quarterback Blake Barnett is nothing like do-everything quarterback Quinton Flowers, who rendered defensive game plans useless with his elusiveness. Barnett is a better passer than Flowers, though. The returning running backs and receivers combined for one carry and five catches against Tulane last season. Still, the Wave will have to contend with three wideouts who are 6-foot-2 or taller.
4) Fourth quarter magic
South Florida is the only team in the country to win three times when it trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter. The Bulls trailed Georgia Tech 38-28 in the fourth quarter before scoring three consecutive touchdowns to win 49-38. The Bulls trailed Illinois 19-7 in the fourth quarter before scoring 18 unanswered points. And they trailed Tulsa 24-10 midway through the fourth quarter before rallying to win 25-24. Barnett, in particular, comes alive at the end of games.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Although technically not true, this is a must win for Tulane as it seeks a bowl berth for the first time in five years. Winning at 17th-ranked Houston on Nov. 15 will be a long shot, but South Florida is vulnerable and the Green Wave has home games remaining against AAC East bottom feeders East Carolina and Navy. Willie Fritz needs a road victory against a decent team to validate his progress in his third season. This is by far the best opportunity.
KEY MATCHUP
Tulane’s run blocking versus South Florida’s leaky run defense. Some of the Bulls’ numbers are astoundingly bad. They gave up 322 rushing yards to hapless Connecticut, 263 to Houston, 220 to Tulsa and 212 to Illinois. When they faced Georgia Tech’s triple option, they surrendered 419 on the ground. With redshirt freshman tackle Joey Claybrook wreaking havoc, Tulane rushed for 312 yards against Tulsa behind a revamped offensive line. That bodes well for Saturday.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
South Florida: Freshman running back Johnny Ford is a tiny guy (5-5, 168 pounds) with terrific ability. No novelty act, he rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries two weeks ago against Connecticut and backed it up with 106 yards and two TDs on 16 attempts versus Houston last week.
Tulane: Junior running back Corey Dauphine posted tiny numbers against SMU (three caries, zero yards) but rebounded with 107 yards on 18 carries versus Tulsa. His 8.1-yard average per carry is almost as high as Ford’s 8.6 in what shapes up as a battle of breakaway-threat backups.
FACTS AND FIGURES
South Florida won the first meeting last year at Yulman Stadium, racing to a 34-7 lead and holding on for a 34-28 victory. … Tulane wide receiver Terren Encalade needs 33 receiving yards to reach 2,000 for his career and would be the 11th player in school history to do it. … With trips to Cincinnati and Temple on the agenda followed by a home tilt against UCF, the Bulls, favored by a touchdown, likely will be an underdog in every remaining game. … All but 10 of USF’s players are from Florida and none are from Louisiana. … Tulane has nine players from Florida but none from the Tampa area. … USF has won 20 of its past 23 home games and Tulane has lost 18 of its past 23 road games. … Former Tulane record-setting quarterback Shaun King is in his second year as the running backs coach with USF and third year as an assistant there.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
0: Number of wins for Tulane in Florida in its past 13 tries, dating to a 13-10 victory at Miami in 1977.
10: Runs of 20 or more yards for Tulane’s Darius Bradwell, ranking third nationally.
65-592: The number of penalties and penalty yards for both teams, a bizarre similarity.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS:
South Florida 27, Tulane 24
This is winnable for the Wave, but seeing is believing. Despite shoddy play for long stretches of several games, the Bulls kept finding ways to win until facing white-Houston last Saturday. Tulane kept finding ways to lose until rallying past confidence-shy Tulsa the same day. One week’s evidence is not enough to overshadow a season-long pattern.