Tulane first baseman Trevor Jensen hammered the first pitch of the 2019 Pelican Cup over the 18-foot wall in straightaway center field for a mammoth home run.
The last pitch also left the ballpark, sending the Green Wave (19-10) back uptown a loser for the fourth consecutive year at Maestri Field.
Little-used UNO catcher Robert Fabelo, starting for only the second time, hit a two-run home run off closer Connor Pellerin in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Privateers (15-13) beat the Wave 8-7 on Tuesday night.
The unlikely swing came after Pellerin (2-2) struck out six of the first nine batters he faced. Extended longer than in any of his previous 12 appearances this year, he gave up a one-out single to Luther Woullard before Fabelo lofted a deep fly.
Right fielder Hudson Haskin went up for the ball but did not come down with it as it barely eluded his glove, which he appeared to check thinking he had caught it.
“I didn’t think I had enough, but it just kept going and going and it went out,” said Fabelo, a junior college transfer from Miami who had three hits and zero home runs in 13 at-bats before his dramatic moment. “I just couldn’t believe it to be honest. It was like a movie.”
It was a horror show for the Wave, which experienced an incredibly similar scenario last Tuesday at UL-Lafayette, losing on a walk-off homer by Colton Frank, another part-time player with zero long balls for the year.
It also was the third walk-off win for UNO in the four-game home winning streak against Tulane. Pellerin, dominant while recording eight straight outs after walking the first batter he faced, faltered against the last two.
“Obviously we extended him a little bit, but he was throwing the ball well,” coach Travis Jewett said. “And then he shakes to a pitch we don’t call and we don’t execute it and a guy puts it in the four hole there. The next guy gets a fastball and puts it over the fence, but that’s the option that we had. We were trying to drive that thing home and were going for the kill and the win.
“We had the right guy in the game at the right time. It just didn’t work out.”
Fabelo, who had appeared in eight games, said he did not look at the lineup and did not know he was starting until a teammate congratulated him as he came out of the locker room. He made the absolute most of his rare opportunity.
“One of the biggest struggles for me every day is figuring out what lineup I’m going to put in,” UNO coach Blake Dean said. “Our guys have been up and down, inconsistent, all over the place and I just try to find the right combination. Cabelo works hard every day. He doesn’t complain.”
The Wave had a litany of complaints, starting with three errors that led to four Privateer runs in the third inning. The last two prompted Jewett to bench left fielder Grant Mathews, whose first misplay let a runner go from first to second and next mistake allowed a ball to go all the way to the wall as he charged up to field a single and had the ball skip right through him.
“I don’t know when we’re going to start to get some outfield play,” Jewett said. “It’s all these things we talk about that add up and make moments like that (home run) a game-winner. They all matter. We just give teams a chance to hang around and just seem to find ways to have it not go our way.”
The Wave wasted another brilliant night from Kody Hoese, who blasted his 13th and 14th homers of the year and had three singles to finish 5 for 5. Only one player in the country had more than 14 home runs entering the night.
Hoese’s second shot, which cleared a hill behind the left field wall, pulled Tulane within 6-4 after it fell behind 6-1 after three innings. Haskin tied it at 6 with a double in the seventh and led off the 10th with a triple, scoring on David Bedgood’s single.
It was Bedgood’s third hit of the night, two of which came after he was pegged in the face while sliding into second base on a double in the fourth, requiring attention for several minutes before electing to stay in the game.
All of those moment turned secondary with Fabelo’s final swing. He was not around for the Privateers’ last three wins against Tulane at Maestri Field, but he understood the significance of the latest victory.
“It kind of reminded me of FIU and UM (Miami),” he said. “That’s kind of the feeling I got. I know some of the guys on that team from just kind of hanging around here, and it felt that much better just to be a part of a rivalry like this and feel the history. It was awesome.”
Both starting pitchers were long gone by the time the outcome was decided. Tulane freshman Krishna Raj allowed five hits and six runs in three innings, but only two were earned, coming on a two-run shot Salo Iza that barely eluded Mathews’ glove.
UNO’s Bailey Holstein lasted five innings, giving up three home runs.
Tulane had a chance to add some distance after going ahead in the 10th, loading the bases with one out, but Sal Gozzo struck out looking on an 0-2 pitch that had the Wave dugout hollering before Jensen struck out swinging.
“According to the base runner at second base, it (the pitch to Gozzo) was knee high to a grasshopper and way off the plate,” Jewett said. “I didn’t think it was a strike, but I’m not umpiring either.”
The teams will play at Maestri Field again on April 16, when UNO can wrap up its second straight Pelican Cup since the trophy’s revival last year. A Tulane victory would set up a deciding game on April 30 at Turchin Stadium.
“I’m glad these guys can anchor this field down,” Dean said. “We’ve been finding ways to lose and it’s nice to finally find a way to win.”