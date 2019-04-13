Tulane was cruising with a 10-run lead entering the seventh inning when South Florida broke loose for seven runs.
Things then got heated in the Green Wave dugout, center fielder Trevor Jensen said.
“Me and one of the pitchers, we kind of got into it a little bit,” Jensen said. “A few of us, we just demand more of the guys. That's all it is. We just expect more of each other.”
Tulane responded with six runs in the bottom of the seventh in taking a 20-11 American Athletic Conference victory Saturday at Turchin Stadium.
The win was the fifth in a row for Tulane (24-11, 6-2 American Athletic Conference), which is in second place in the AAC and clinched its third consecutive series victory. The Bulls fell to 15-18, 2-9.
The scoring outburst was the Wave's second-largest this season; Tulane plated 22 runs against Lamar on Feb. 20. In Saturday's game, Jensen led the way, going 4 for 6 with a homer, a double and a game-high six RBIs.
“This team is very good about not giving outs away,” Jensen said. “We do it the all time when we're up early, and then we came back in a close game. That's a huge testament to what we can do as an offense.
“I think this could be the turning point in our season. We really got close today.”
Tulane led 5-4 in the fifth when shortstop Sal Gozzo drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk against USF reliever Richie Cruz. Jensen followed with a single to center field that scored Jonathan Artigues and Collin Burns. Freshman center fielder Hudson Haskin doubled in two more, and right fielder Luke Glancy and left fielder Grant Mathews each followed with two-run hits for a 14-4 lead. Seven consecutive Wave batters reached base against Cruz, who entered with a 1.66 ERA.
However, USF broke loose in the top of the seventh with seven runs against Tulane relievers Krishna Raj and Robert Price to close to 14-11. Shortstop Nick Gonzales had a two-run triple and center fielder Kyle Phillips a three-run homer in the uprising.
Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese, who was 0 for 3, then led off the bottom of the inning with his NCAA-leading 19th home run, touching off a game-clinching six-run stanza. Mathews and Artigues had RBI singles and shortstop Sal Gozzo a sacrifice fly before Jensen hit a two-out, two-run double to left.
Tulane coach Travis Jewett said he was proud of the way his team swung the bats and can only think of how good the Wave can become if its pitching comes around.
“There was a little bit of challenge in the dugout, which I'm glad to see,” he said. “When we get those kinds of leads, we've got to smell the finish line a little bit. We've got to get after the glove, we've got to throw strikes. And when we do get ahead, we can't make mistake pitches when we're ahead in the count.”
Jensen's two-run homer in the fourth extended Tulane's lead to 5-1. However, the Bulls' Joe Genord answered with a three-run shot in the fifth against starter Keagan Gillies to bring South Florida to one run behind. Before Genord's homer, Gillies had allowed one run on six hits and struck out eight.