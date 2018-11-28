Tulane men's basketball coach Mike Dunleavy saw no shame in losing to Georgia State, a team that made the NCAA tournament last season.
His problem was with the way the Green Wave went down.
Senior guard Malik Benlevi scored a career-high 25 points and D’Marcus Simonds added 21 as the Panthers beat the Green Wave 80-76 in a Wednesday matinee at Devlin Fieldhouse.
Tulane (2-4), which lost its third in a row, cut a 17-point second-half deficit to four at the 1:45 mark and again with 56.2 seconds left, but Georgia State hit its free throws down the stretch, holding on during the Wave’s annual Education Day, with busloads of students from local elementary schools on hand.
“There are ways I am willing to lose, and I look on the stat sheet and I don’t see the ways I was willing to lose,” Dunleavy said. “The first half, we weren’t tough enough. We got beat up on the boards throughout the game, and a lot of that is effort, determination and being focused.”
The Panthers led for the last 33 minutes, were up 44-31 at halftime and maintained a double-digit advantage for all but the final 3:04 of the second half.
“We didn’t get any charges as many times they drove to the basket,” Dunleavy said. “That has me questioning how tough my team is, and that’s something I continually bring up.”
The Panthers also scored three baskets on tip-ins, repeating a theme that haunted the Wave when it lost its final two games last week at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida. While the numbers were nearly even on rebounds and second-chance points, Tulane wanted to win those categories against a team with only one rotational player taller than 6-6.
“The key is just rebounding defensively,” guard Caleb Daniels said. “We played great defense for 28 seconds and then we messed up and let them get an offensive board. That was pretty much the story in Florida. If we shape up that and just finish plays defensively, we’ll be fine.”
Simonds, a tough assignment, scored inside and outside and had five assists.
Benlevi, who hit eight 3-pointers last week in a 91-67 rout of Georgia, sank five more on Wednesday, matching his total from a win against Tulane a year ago.
“There’s no surprise the guy can stroke the ball, but he had wide open shots against us,” Dunleavy said. “That shouldn’t have happened. We were supposed to always be playing him with somebody who would switch on pick and rolls. That way he should never get away from us.”
Freshman Kevin Zhang, bouncing back from a rough three-game stretch in Florida, led Tulane with 23 points on 9 of 17 shooting. Daniels contributed 17 points, but no one else reached double figures.
Playing without injured point guard Ray Ona Embo, who has not been in uniform this year due to patellar tendinitis, the Wave had little margin for error. Yet, twice in a row during the first half, forward Samir Sehic went up for what appeared to be open lay-ups only to have them blocked from behind — first by Benlevi and then by Simonds.
The second one led to a transition dunk.
Sehic, the American Athletic Conference leader in field goal percentage a year ago, hit 2 of 8 shots. He has connected on only 36.4 percent for the year.
“He’s had great position at times, and they (the defender) are taking a chance, going for the fly-by and timing it exactly right,” Dunleavy said. “Maybe he’s rushing it a little bit and not understanding the situation.”