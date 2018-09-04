The Tulane defense gave up 548 yards, a Willie Fritz-era high 32 first downs and allowed Wake Forest to convert on 10 of 19 third-down opportunities in Thursday night’s opener at Yulman Stadium.
Yet, the Green Wave still found plenty of reasons for optimism in a performance that was not nearly as troubling as those numbers suggested heading into Saturday’s home game against Nicholls State.
For one, the Demon Deacons moved the chains but did not cause much movement on the scoreboard, producing 17 points in regulation before winning 23-17 in overtime. The Wave benefited from a missed 23-yard field goal early but also forced six punts and came up with three turnovers in 13 possessions through the end of the fourth quarter.
Last year, playoff semifinalist Clemson was the only team to hold Wake Forest to fewer than 20 points.
“My coach in high school used to tell us bend but don’t break,” said junior linebacker Lawrence Graham, who had eight tackles and an interception in his first career start. “I feel like we really stood by that. Personally there are a lot of things I need to work on, but as a defense and as a unit, we took a step in the right direction.”
Graham was not the only inexperienced player with an impressive starting debut. True freshman nose tackle Jeffery Johnson made four stops as Tulane held Wake Forest to 4.0 yards per carry. That figure was well below the 5.4 yards a pop Tulane surrendered a year ago and the 4.6 the Demon Deacons averaged.
This, in a matchup of an offensive line with three fifth-year senior starters and two juniors against a defensive front with two sophomores and three true freshman among its top seven.
“We did a really good job against the run and created some negative plays,” defensive coordinator Jack Curtis said. “They could not run the ball on us effectively. You hold a team to 17 points in 90-something snaps (actually 87 in regulation), that’s pretty good.”
Johnson stayed on the field for almost every down against a quick-paced offense that made substitutions within series incredibly difficult.
“He’s 325 pounds or somewhere in there, and he played (about) 80 snaps,” Curtis said. “That’s very difficult to do at that size and to play at a level. He’s so big and physical in there. I’m really extremely proud of the things he was able to do out there. He’ll help us a bunch.”
Curtis did not sugarcoat the deficiencies. A top priority to combat Wake Forest’s lightning-fast offensive pace was to limit long drives, but the Deacs had four series of at least nine plays and three with 11 or more that wore down the defense.
Cornerback Thakarius Keyes committed two hands-to-the-face penalties, turning what would have been a third-and-10 into a first down early on a second-half drive that ended in a field goal and negating a sack in the fourth quarter.
Sucked up to defend the run portion of Wake Forest’s run-pass option offense, the Wave repeatedly allowed freshman quarterback Sam Hartman to complete series-sustaining slant passes to receivers Greg Dortch and Sage Surratt, who combined for 23 catches and 299 yards.
Surrounded by experienced, talented players, Hartman overcame a slow start to provide a fair impression of departed senior quarterback John Wolford, who threw for 29 touchdowns a year ago.
“Give them credit,” Curtis said. “They will give a lot of people problems. They are a good offense.”
Tulane still believes it will be good defensively thanks in large part to a bevy of inexperienced players who flashed potential.
Sophomore linebacker Marvin Moody made seven tackles in his first significant action.
The nickelback trio of Will Harper, Tirise Barge and Larry Bryant, none of whom had played much in the past, combined for 15 tackles and sack — Barge’s on a first-quarter blitz.
“There were a few errors that we made during the game, but for the most part we really played fast and physical,” Fritz said. “A lot of young guys handled themselves well for a first Division I game.”
They expect to be better in their second game.
“We’ve got more speed out there on the field than we had in the past,” Curtis said. “Hopefully it will show up as the season goes on. We’re still young. It’s how fast we can get them to grow up. They competed and played hard.”