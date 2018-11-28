Even though they pretty much knew they would not hear what they wanted, the coaches and players on the Tulane women’s volleyball team watched Sunday night’s NCAA tournament selection show together.
The surging Green Wave (25-8), which hosts Arkansas State in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships on Thursday night at 7:30, will use its exclusion as motivation.
“We watched all the teams celebrating, and some of them we beat this year,” third-year coach Jim Barnes said. “That really got us focused for next year, and this is an opportunity to make a statement that this team deserves being in the NCAAs.
Those words were unimaginable when Tulane lost standout right side hitter Kristen Thompson to a season-ending knee injury in September and promptly dropped its first four American Athletic Conference matches.
But instead of folding, the Wave followed with a long winning streak that almost lasted through the rest of the regular season. Only a heartbreaking five-set loss at NCAA tournament participant Cincinnati on Nov. 16 prevented this group from closing out the year with 14 consecutive victories and tying the Bearcats for second place in the AAC.
Tulane settled for third, still a terrific turnaround for a team that went 14-19 a year ago, had finished 4-16 or worse in three of its first four years of AAC play and was picked 10th by the league’s coaches in the preseason.
Barnes said he knew the charge was coming, even during the depressing 0-4 conference start. Sensing doubt in his players’ minds, he brought them in after a day off and stressed the positives.
“We were one or two points away from winning those matches,” he said. “We decided we’re not changing anything. We told them we believe in you. Let’s fix these little things and watch us go on a run. We said here’s all the teams we have left. There’s no reason we can’t beat all of them.”
They came darn close, beating Cincinnati and national kills leader Jordan Thompson comfortably at home for their signature win and leading the Bearcats 9-4 in the fifth set of the rematch before falling 15-13. That loss ended any realistic chance of reaching the NCAA tournament for the third time in program history—the AAC will begin holding a conference tournament next year with an automatic bid to the NCAAs on the line--but not their momentum.
Tulane is the No. 2 seed in the 32-team NIVC and will be home through at least the semifinals if it keeps advancing. The winner of Tulane/Arkansas State will face the winner of Cal Baptist/Arkansas Little Rock on Friday.
The Wave is excelling with a young lineup that features four freshmen and two sophomores in a deep rotation of 11 players. Defense is the team’s calling card—Tulane has held opponents to a .148 hitting percentage, by far the lowest in the AAC — but Barnes said the crucial development came when the Wave began converting that defense to offense.
Junior right side hitter Erika Hansel, who has 297 kills, was a unanimous first-team All-AAC pick. Senior middle blocker Dayna Kern, who has a team-high 131 blocks, joined her, and Barnes decried the absence of junior libero Kaylie McHugh, the AAC leader in aces.
“She’s one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever coached,” he said. “She dominates the first contact in matches--he serve and the pass. Those are the two most important elements to winning.”
Tulane hopes the winning continues all the way through the NIVC.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for this team,” Hansel said. “It’s definitely not something we are going to take for granted. We are going to try to win this tournament. It sets up for next year to make the NCAA or have a great run at it.”