What We Learned
Corey Dauphine is a big-time playmaker. Although he was the third running back Tulane used for the second consecutive week, he was the best player on the field, reaching the end zone on spectacular runs the first two times he touched the ball as Tulane proved it was on a different level from Nicholls State. The Colonels won at Kansas last week but could not tackle Dauphine and struggled to slow down the Wave’s running game no matter who had the ball.
Trending Now
The Tulane offense. After making some beautiful plays and some bad plays last week, quarterback Jonathan Banks was very efficient, completing 16 of 20 passes. He has two terrific receivers in Terren Encalade and Saturday night’s star, Darnell Mooney and a breakaway threat in Dauphine, so he does not need to try to do everything by himself. If the offensive line holds up against FBS competition, Tulane will score plenty of points this season.
Final Thoughts
There is a reason it is hard to find an example of an FCS team beating two FBS teams in the same season. The talent discrepancy from top to bottom is too large. Nicholls hurt its chances with a pair of uncharacteristic missed field goals, but Tulane won the battle at the line of scrimmage a week after the Colonels controlled affairs against Kansas up front. This was a reality check for Nicholls and a step in the right direction for Tulane, which has huge game for its bowl hopes (at UAB) next Saturday.