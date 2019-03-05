It is far too early to get an accurate gauge on schedule strength, but the Tulane baseball team’s frustrating loss to Army on Sunday was an opportunity lost in a non-conference slate that may not offer many opponents with winning records.
The Black Knights, who reached a regional last year and then beat host North Carolina State in the opener, used two walks, two stolen bases, a wild pitch and an error by second baseman Jonathon Artigues to rally for two runs in the ninth inning and beat the Green Wave 7-6. Tulane (9-3) was one out away from winning until closer Connor Pellerin’s wild pitch allowed the tying run to score.
Army (5-4) is one of only five opponents Tulane will face before April that was above. 500 entering Tuesday night's gams, joining Ole Miss, Nicholls State, UC Santa Barbara and McNeese State. George Washington, Lamar, Dartmouth and Saint Joseph’s, a group that is 0-7 against the Wave, were .500 or worse along with future opponents Texas Southern, UC Riverside, Louisiana-Lafayette, Houston Baptist and Cincinnati, which Tulane faces in its AAC-opening series.
Texas Southern (2-9), which plays at Turchin Stadium on Wednesday at 5 p.m., lost its season-opening series at New Mexico State, 20-2, 24-8, 38-6 and 16-3 in seven innings.
Bringing it
After a strong performance in Summer ball, Tulane sophomore reliever Brendan Cellucci continues to put his rough freshman season in the rearview mirror.
Cellucci, who had a 16.88 ERA and walked seven in 2 ⅔ innings over seven brief appearances a year ago, earned his first career victory on Saturday by striking out six in 2 ⅔ innings as Tulane rallied to beat Saint Joseph’s 12-7. He has yet to allow a run in four relief outings, giving up one hit through five innings.
To a man, the Wave has maintained Cellucci possesses the best stuff on the team. He began to harness it in the Cal Ripken League last summer, earning a spot on the All-Star team with a 1.80 ERA in 25 innings.
“It was unbelievable,” first baseman Trevor Jensen said after watching Cellucci strike out two while throwing only 10 pitches in a perfect eighth inning against Nicholls State last week. “ Right after the first or second pitch to the first batter, I was like, oh man, he's really got it tonight. When he has it, it's really unhittable. It's Big League stuff. Fastball, power slide, it's fun to watch and it's fun to play behind.”
Raking it
All nine Tulane starters had hits against Saint Joseph’s, a predictable event the way the Wave has been playing the few weeks.
The team batting average of .330 is right around the top 10 nationally. Seven regulars are hitting above .300, as is freshman part-time starter Hudson Haskin, and Jensen (.423) and Kody Hoese (.407) are better than .400. Tulane has 18 home runs, 24 doubles and an on-base percentage of .428—all among the nation’s leaders.
“We’re kind of doing a little bit of everything,” Jewett said. “That lineup is what we call a baton pass. Every time the kids are up there, you're like, this guy can get a hit, this guy can get a hit, this guy can get a hit. Everybody that we're running out there has a pretty good offensive approach.”
Lagniappe
Hoese made the American Athletic Conference honor role for the second time in three weeks after batting.438 with seven hits, four RBIs and four runs scored with an on-base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .813. … Josh Bates (2-0, 0.00 ERA) will start against Texas Southern in the first of 12 consecutive home games for Tulane. ... The Wave has outhit its opponents in 10 of its first 12 games and finished with the same number of hits in the other two.