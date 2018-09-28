WHAT WE LEARNED
Tulane can be the team it thought it could be when the season started. Not much went right in the Green Wave’s first four games, but just about everything did in its American Athletic Conference opener. Tulane dominated Memphis at the line of scrimmage, got big plays from its best playmakers and showed some toughness to overcome some mistakes that would have bothered this team in the past. Basically, Tulane made the West division preseason favorite look really bad for most of the night.
TRENDING NOW
A loaded backfield. Darius Bradwell ran with power and purpose, gaining more than 100 yards in the first half. Stephon Huderson, who had been bottled up to the point that fans wondered why he was getting as much playing time as he was, surpassed his career high for rushing yards before the third quarter ended. And Corey Dauphine added yet another long run to his resume. When he gets in the open field, he is gone. This was the Willie Fritz offense at its best, with a dominant running game setting up big plays in the passing game, too.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Wow! The frustration about the direction of the program that ratcheted up dramatically after Tulane’s loss to UAB two weeks ago should dissipate quickly. One game does not signify a total turnaround, but the Wave looks like it can contend for the AAC West title. The defense was aggressive. The line blocked well. The offense had big plays galore, and the kicking game contributed, too, with freshman Ryan Wright punting well and the coverage stuffing Memphis’ vaunted return game.