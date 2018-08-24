Former LSU quarterback Justin McMillan announced on ESPN 104.5 radio in Baton Rouge on Friday morning that he was transferring to Tulane, immediately bolstering a depth-shy position.
McMillan, a fourth-year junior who earned a degree this summer, can play right away and will have two years of eligibility left. Tulane has not officially confirmed his enrollment yet.
Tulane had a gaping need at quarterback behind senior starter Jonathan Banks after his top three backups—Johnathan Brantley, Khalil McClain and Glen Cuiellette—all transferred at the end of 2017. Redshirt freshman Dane Ledford, who moved to wide receiver early last year before returning to quarterback at the beginning of spring drills, has been competing with true freshman Christian Daniels for the No. 2 spot in preseason camp.
McMillan, from Cedar Hill, Texas, was in a four-way competition for LSU’s starting job that is expected to go to Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow. McMillan and fellow quarterback Lowell Narcisse left within a day of each other last week.
As a condition for his release, McMillan was barred from transferring to another SEC school or any team the Tigers were playing in the next two years.
He played in two games for LSU, completing his only pass for 19 yards and rushing once for three yards against Jacksonville State in 2016 and entering as a wildcat quarterback for a snap against Auburn last year, losing a yard.
His dual-threat abilities fit Tulane’s style at quarterback under coach Willie Fritz.
Tulane is off Friday but will return to the practice field on Saturday afternoon to begin game-week preparations for Thursday night’s season opener against Wake Forest at Yulman Stadium. Unable to comment on McMillan until he was officially enrolled in school, Fritz lauded the value of Division I transfers in general earlier this week.
“They bring a level of experience that you don't get very often,” he said. “Sometimes high school guys come in and they are able to compete at a high level quickly, but most of the time the transfer guys have been there and done that before and understand Division I football.”
Banks, one of 31 quarterbacks named to the Senior Bowl watch list this week, threw for 1,797 yards and 12 touchdowns last year and rushed for 592 yards and seven scores. Neither Ledford nor Daniels, who enrolled in January and participated in spring drills, have any game experience at quarterback. Both of them have been up and down in camp, causing concern if Banks were to go down with an injury. He got hurt early against Navy last September and missed Tulane’s next game against Oklahoma.
McMillan will be insurance for Banks this year and will compete with Ledford, Daniels and Southern Miss transfer Keon Howard for the starting role next season. Howard has to sit out 2018 as per NCAA transfer rules.
Backup quarterbacks transferring have become an epidemic in college football and hit Tulane hard at the end of 2017. Brantley, a junior who played in six games a year ago and eight as a true freshman, left for Eastern Illinois. McClain, a sophomore who played twice as a true freshman, wound up at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College. Cuiellette, who started 10 times in 2016, is at Texas Southern as a graduate transfer.
Tulane pursued former LSU quarterback Lindsey Scott for its February signing class, but he chose Missouri after playing a year at East Mississippi Community College.