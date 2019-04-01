UNO coach Blake Dean and Tulane coach Travis Jewett revived the Pelican Cup last year to add some luster to the midweek games between New Orleans’ two Division I baseball programs in a sport dominated by weekend conference play.
This time, they do not really need a trophy to provide motivation for the first of their three 2019 meetings. Both teams want to take out their frustrations from disappointing road performances by beating their crosstown rivals on Tuesday night at Maestri Field.
UNO (14-13) fell to 3-9 in the Southland Conference after getting swept by Incarnate Word despite leading in the fifth inning of all three games.
“We’re just not putting teams away when we have opportunities,” fourth-year coach Blake Dean said. “We’re not getting big hits and we’re not making big pitches and plays when we need to do it.”
Tulane (19-9) fared better than UNO, but the Green Wave somehow lost 7-6 to Cincinnati on Sunday despite benefiting from 14 walks and four wild pitches. The Wave had won a Friday doubleheader 19-4 and 8-1, but the defeat that cost them a conference-opening sweep left everyone cold on the way home from frigid Ohio and kept Tulane outside of the RPI top 100.
“It’s moments like Sunday where I almost think to myself, so close but so far,” third-year coach Travis Jewett said. “We've got to kick the door in here a little bit and we’ve got to get on that side of it. Losing is one thing, but beating yourself is another, and we’ve got to find ways to stop doing that.”
Depending on your perspective, Tulane may or not have beaten itself in two of its three consecutive losses at Maestri Field. In 2016, the Privateers were down to their final out when a single tied it. An airmailed throw from right field during the same play allowed the winning run to score on an error in a dramatic 10-9 victory.
UNO coasted, 9-5, in 2017, but won 8-7 on a walk-off wild pitch last season.
Recent history is less significant than the present reality, though. No one on the current roster of either team played in the 2016 game, and only three players were in the dugout to watch—UNO reserve infielder Scott Crabtree plus Tulane reserve Tyler Heinrichs and pitcher Ross Massey.
Neither starting pitcher on Tuesday night was around for last year’s contest. UNO will use Bailey Holstein (1-1, 5.87 ERA), a redshirt junior who sat out 2018 with an injury after transferring from Angelina College.
“He works off his fastball,” Dean said. “It’s nothing overpowering, but if he locates it well and at least spins a breaking ball in there, he’s had pretty good success so far.”
Tulane will counter with freshman Krishna Raj (2-0, 3.20), having Trent Johnson and closer Connor Pellerin ready to back him up. Raj, sharp early in the year, walked four and plunked two in 2 ⅔ innings last Tuesday at UL-Lafayette.
“His command was not there, and that was the frustrating thing,” Jewett said. “Watching him throw his bullpens, he’s a strike-throwing machine. He needs to eliminate interference and crowds and umpires and the other team’s jerseys and all that. If he does, then he can give us a big lift.”
Both teams have excelled in midweek games.
UNO is 4-0 on Tuesdays with wins at then-No. 23 Southern Miss, at UL-Lafayette and at home against South Alabama.
Tulane was 6-0 in the midweek before losing to the Cajuns 7-6.
Jewett would love to get his first victory at Maestri Field, where the Wave will have to win at least once in two tries (the second meeting is April 16; they play the finale at Turchin Stadium on April 30) to give itself a chance to claim the trophy UNO earned last year.
“It’s important to just play good baseball,” he said. “We haven’t had much success there. They are drinking out of the Pelican Cup right now, and we’d like to have it back.”
To both coaches, the hardware matters.
“It’s not just another game,” Dean said. “You’re playing for something. You’re taking home something to where you can see it and feel it.”