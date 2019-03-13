UNO’s Gerrale Gates already received one tremendous honor this week, being named Southland Conference men’s basketball freshman of the year.
He would like nothing better than to cap it off with the prize he and his teammates really are seeking—the league’s tournament championship and automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
“It felt great just to see all the hard work that I put in pay off,” he said. “But we just have to finish the deal this week.”
Entering their quarterfinal on Friday at 5 p.m. in Katy, Texas, the fourth-seeded Privateers (17-12, 12-6) are viable contenders for the title because of significant contributions from players like Gates. Under-recruited and overweight when he committed to UNO during his junior year at Butler High in Charlotte, North Carolina, he shed 35 pounds by the time he arrived on campus.
Using his bulk (6-foot-6, 235 pounds) and new-found conditioning to good effect, he is averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds as the starting power forward for a team that has gotten it done by committee all year.
“He’s really cerebral,” coach Mark Slessinger said. “He understands how to play the game, which is a rare thing in today’s world. He’s made some great sacrifices to get his body changed and put himself in position to win an award like that.”
Gates credit his older brother, a strength coach, for working him into shape, improving his footwork, agility and endurance. That difference allows him to do what he does best—operate on the block, hit shots from the elbows and finish in the short post with an old-fashioned game that suits UNO’s throwback, inside-out philosophy perfectly.
He has attempted only a trio of 3-point shots, hitting one.
“His bread and butter is always going to be down in the paint,” Slessinger said. “It’s a rare gift for people to be able to score from those areas with ease and comfort, and he’s got that.”
Gates begin his career with consecutive double-figures scoring games against Spring Hill and Northwestern. He backed those up by scoring at least 8 points 12 times in Southland Conference play.
Slessinger compares him to Kerwin Forges, a Marrero native and former UNO assistant coach who played significant minutes from 2003 to 2006 at Northwestern State when Slessinger was an assistant there. Forges was a little shorter (6-foot-4) and a little rounder (255 pounds), but their deviation from central casting is similar.
“People overlooked (Gates) because of how he looked and didn’t project him,” Slessinger said. “He doesn’t fit the metrics. In NFL terms, he wouldn’t have stood out at the combine. Neither did Tom Brady, and he ended up pretty good.”
UNO’s entire season has been about making parts fit, allowing the Privateers to overcome significant adversity. Point guard Lamont Berzat, who started the first six games, missed two months with the recurrence of a high school leg injury and has played sparingly since his return. Center Scott Plaisance sat out two weeks with a broken rib that limited his effectiveness for nearly a month.
By far the worst blow came when Ezekiel Charles, a senior leading the team in scoring and rebounding, tore an Achilles tendon in practice earlier this month. Despite missing the final six games of the regular season, he was named third-team All-Conference.
UNO still won four of six without him, earning a bye to Thursday’s quarterfinals along with third-seed Southeastern Louisiana (16-15, 12-6). To take the title, the Privateers will have to win three games in three days in a format that favors the top two seeds, Sam Houston State and Abilene Christian, who received double byes to the semis.
Yet, Stephen F. Austin accomplished the same feat as the No. 3 seed a year ago.
“It’s now or never,” Gates said. “We have to leave it all out on the floor and hopefully win some hardware.”