Preserving a long streak of getting a runner on base in every inning, Tulane catcher Frankie Niemann worked a two-out walk from a 1-2 count in the third against South Florida.
Grant Mathews drilled the next pitch over the right field wall—just another example of how the Green Wave is doing almost everything right at the plate this year.
Held in check by South Florida’s pitchers for much of the game, Tulane went ahead 3-0 on Mathews’ blast, put it away with three runs in the seventh and rode a masterful outing from ace Kaleb Roper, winning 9-2 on Friday at Turchin Stadium.
Niemann's walk, one of nine on the night for the Wave, was the catalyst.
"That's what we're doing," coach Travis Jewett said. "We're putting balls in play and we're walking. That's guys on base, and that's why our team on-base percentage is over .400. You touch first base, then you have an opportunity to score a run. We have a saying: 'two outs, so what?'"
Tulane (23-11, 5-2), which has won 11 of 15, held on to second place in the American Athletic Conference.
South Florida (15-17, 2-8), which has lost six pitchers to season-ending injuries in a nightmare year, fell further into the cellar.
The night included another long ball by scorching-hot third baseman Kody Hoese, who blasted his nation’s leading 18th home run over the video board in left field while raising his batting average to .413. Six of his homers have come in the last six games, when he has 16 hits in 28 at-bats, and the Wave increased its season total to 54.
"It's hard to explain," he said. "I'm kind of speechless about it, but it's helping the team win and that's the most important thing. That's the first one (he has hit over the video board) in a game. Maybe in like a fall game I hit one like that, but not in an actual game."
Niemann’s walk meant someone had reached base for 14 consecutive innings, making it nearly impossible not to come through a few times. The Wave kept creating chances despite failing to score in the second and fifth after getting two runners in scoring position with less than two outs.
With Roper pitching, it did not have to take advantage of many.
After allowing four runs in the first inning last Friday against Wichita State, Roper (5-2) pitched out of early trouble this time, striking out consecutive batters with the bases loaded. As was the case a week ago, he dominated the next five innings. Aside from Joe Genord’s line-drive home run down the left field line in the fourth, he did not allow a runner past first base in that stretch, striking out eight and retiring 17 of 20.
"It's why he's pitching on Friday," Jewett said. "We thought coming into the season he could be a 10-game winner just because of his stuff and how he goes about it. I just love his mental strength. It oozes out there."
Roper finally tired in the seventh after throwing 100 pitches through six, yielding two hard singles around a deep fly ball to left, but left-hander Justin Campbell ended the threat with a strikeout off a nasty, slow curveball and a groundout to preserve a 3-1 lead. He then pitched the final two innings, earning his first save in his team-leading 19th appearance.
"He's been great," Niemann said. "It's just the ability to throw a fastball that runs like this and then a slider that runs the exact opposite way from the same arm slot. He's a lot of fun to catch."
Hoese led off with his bomb in the bottom of the seventh, and the Wave scored two more on Niemann’s RBI double and Jonathon Artigues’ sacrifice fly. Mathews' two-RBI single in the eight capped off another three-run outburst.
"Grant had more RBIs with two outs than they had runs all night," Jewett said. "Those were big."
The only down note? Tulane finally failed to reach base in the fourth, although that came with a caveat. Trevor Jensen’s two-out shot down the left field line appeared to bounce over third base before being called foul, prompting a long discussion between Jewett and the umpires.
He lost the argument, but Tulane won almost everywhere else, applying pressure with almost every at-bat.
"Once we get to two outs, we're one of the most dangerous teams in the country, " Niemann said. "It doesn't matter who's hitting behind me. Everybody is swinging the bats so well."