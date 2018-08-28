The Tulane men’s basketball team will entertain Florida State in the marquee matchup of a 12-game nonconference schedule.
The Seminoles, who reached the Elite 8 in March, are one of two NCAA tournament teams on the pre-American Athletic Conference docket the Green Wave released Tuesday. The other one, Sun Belt Conference tournament champion Georgia Southern, plays at Devlin Fieldhouse on Nov. 28.
Tulane, which went 14-17 in coach Mike Dunleavy’s second season, has six non-league home games, five at neutral-site tournaments and one on the road.
The Wave opens with Florida International on Nov. 7 and faces FSU on Sunday, Nov. 11 before traveling to Fort Meyers, Florida, for the Gulf Coast Showcase on Nov. 19-21, where it will play three games in three days against a field that has not been announced yet. All of the team in the Gulf Coast Showcase last year were Mid-Majors.
After hosting Georgia Southern, Tulane gets Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 1) at home in its only game against an in-state opponent other than an exhibition against Loyola on Nov. 1. Tennessee-Martin will be in town on Dec. 5. The Wave plays at South Alabama on Dec. 8, hosts Prairie View on Dec. 17 and finishes its non-league schedule on Dec. 21-22 in Atlantic City, New Jersey for the Battle of the Boardwalk.
Tulane opens that tournament with Towson and will face either La Salle or Alabama A&M the following day.
FIU, Tennessee-Martin, South Alabama, Prairie View, La Salle and Alabama A&M finished with losing records a year ago.
The dates for Tulane’s AAC games have not been released yet.