UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Fifth-seeded South Florida used a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to hold off No. 12 Tulane 61-52 in the American Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament on Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Tulane (15-15) was within three at 49-46 with 4:58 remaining, but USF (17-14) pulled away behind nine straight points, including Enna Pehadzic’s 3-pointer with 2:04 remaining that put the Bulls ahead 54-46.
“The season has certainly been challenging at times because we’ve been in so many games,” Tulane coach Lisa Stockton said. “There were times where I thought our youth this season really hurt us at the end of the game, and I thought it did today. I’m really proud of our kids. I thought our young kids especially really stepped up today and put us in position to win.”
Krystal Freeman was Tulane’s top scorer with 16 points and tied with freshman Mia Heide for the team lead with eight rebounds.
Dynah Jones added 14 points for the Green Wave.
Pehadzic led the Bulls with 23 pints.
The Bulls used 10-0 run midway through the first period that helped them take a 17-10 lead into the second quarter.
Dynah Jones got hot to start the second, sinking nine points in the period’s first five minutes. She needed to heat up, because Pehadzic was doing the same thing on the other end. Pehadzic scored nine points for her squad in the second, helping the Bulls maintain a six-point lead with 4:04 left to play in the first half.
But Tulane had the final say in the half, scoring six consecutive points on two Freeman jumpers and an Anderson buzzer beater to send the game into halftime all knotted up at 28-28.
Tulane is now 0-12 all-time against USF since joining the American Athletic Conference in 2014-15.