Embattled Tulane baseball coach Travis Jewett has become a leading candidate for the open Washington State job, Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com tweeted Monday night, citing sources.
Jewett, who did not respond immediately to confirm the possibility, just completed his third season with the Green Wave, which finished with a winning record for the first time in his tenure but has a lower RPI than in his first two courtesy of an weaker non-conference schedule. The Wave has yet to reach an NCAA regional under his watch, going 27-31 in 2017, 25-33 in 2018 and 32-26 this season with American Athletic Conference marks of 13-11, 9-14 and 12-11.
Tulane had not suffered back-to-back losing seasons since 1963 and 1964.
Jewett was an assistant at Washington State from 2005 to 2009 and spent his entire coaching career on the West Coast until becoming Vanderbilt’s assistant coach/recruiting coordinator in 2013.
At Tulane, Jewett inherited a team that had gone to regionals in back-to-back years under former coach David Pierce, who left for Texas, although the Wave had been on a six-year postseason drought before Pierce arrived. Jewett’s Tulane career got off to a rocky start with a seven-game losing streak after an opening-day victory, and despite pockets of success, the Wave has not seriously challenged for a regional berth since then.
Pitching has been the primary problem. Tulane had a 5.72 ERA in 2017, then the second worst in school history and a dramatic rise from 3.24 a year earlier. The ERA improved only slightly to 5.42 in 2018 before rising to 5.74 this season despite the arrival of new pitching coach Daniel Latham, a former Tulane star who had outstanding success in the same role at Southeastern Louisiana.
The lack of pitching negated an offense that averaged 7.7 runs, the 13th highest total in the nation behind AAC Player of the Year Kody Hoese (.391 batting average, 23 home runs).
Tulane’s season ended in disappointing fashion. After a win against Central Florida to start the AAC tournament, the Wave lost to Cincinnati 8-4 (the Bearcats went on to take the championship) and UCF 6-2 in Clearwater, Florida.
Washington State just completed a dreadful season, going 11-42-1 overall and 3-26-1 in the Pac-12. The Cougars have not finished better than ninth in the Pac-12 since 2010. Their NCAA regional appearances in 2009 and 2010 were their only ones since 1990.
Washington State fired coach Marty Lees last week near the end of his fourth season.