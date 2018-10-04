Wide receiver Darnell Mooney kept his date with a Jugs machine after vowing to do it when he dropped three passes against Memphis last Friday.
Mooney, who prides himself on his hands, still leads the American Athletic Conference with 479 receiving yards.
“He’s been doing a whole bunch of it (Juggs work),” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said Thursday. “The drops were very uncharacteristic of him. He has great hands, makes the tough catch and makes it in traffic. He’ll bounce back.”
Mooney, a junior who dropped a pass for the first time in his career against Ohio State two weeks ago, could become the first Tulane player to lead his league in receiving since Ryan Grant paced Conference USA in 2012 with 1,149 yards.
Grant is good company. He has 102 catches in the NFL, including a career-best 45 with Washington last season, and is on pace to beat that mark with 18 receptions through four games for Indianapolis this season.
No Green Wave receiver has finished even among the top 10 of the AAC in yards, but Mooney has been remarkably consistent despite his sudden case of the drops. He has at least four catches and at least 74 yards in all five games.
"It doesn't surprise me,” Fritz said. “He always plays hard and he knows his assignments inside and out. As I say all the time, he plays to his ability level every day and then he puts together good games."
No National Anthem
Concern about nearby lightning prompted Tulane to cancel the performance of the national anthem before the Memphis game, senior associate athletics director for business and operations Chris Maitre said.
With about 10 minutes left on the pre-game clock, lightning popped up just outside the eight-mile radius that requires teams to stop all events and clear the stands.
“We were prepared to evacuate the seating bowl if we had to,” Maitre said. “We didn’t want to start the national anthem and have to stop it in the middle of it. That was really just kind of an event management aspect for us because if you are going to play it, you are committed to it. We were certainly concerned about fan safety and making sure our environment wasn’t impacted.
The lightning moved farther away, but by then, the pregame clock had ticked to 3 minutes left. Maitre said they proceeded with the coin toss and got the teams back on the field.
Maitre added it was the first time in Tulane’s five years at Yulman Stadium the anthem was not played. It is either performed by the band, over the loudspeaker system or sung.
This time they had a performer on hand.
“There was going to be somebody out on the field (singing it),” he said. “It (canceling the anthem) was about safety for all people engaged in the pregame activities. Although I didn’t serve (in the military) myself, my brother served, my dad served, my grandfather served. Obviously if we can do it, we are going to do it, but out of an abundance of caution we canceled basically everything until that (storm cell) cleared.”
Long week
Tulane had an extra day to get ready for Saturday's game at Cincinnati, but Fritz decided the best preparation was rest.
He gave the players Saturday and Sunday off after a 40-24 win against Memphis last Friday before they returned Monday.
“I think 20 years ago I would have tried to steal a practice and do something on Sunday,” he said. “Sometimes you overwork them. Just getting off the feet, getting away from them for a while is good.”
Tulane is 0-2 under Fritz coming off Friday games, losing 17-16 to Cincinnati at home last year and 50-27 at Tulsa in 2016.
Positive plays
Tulane was 10 for 17 on third downs against Memphis after entering with a conversion rate of 36.5 percent, the second lowest in the AAC.
Fritz had a simple explanation: first- and second-down success. The Wave had only two third downs of longer than 10 yards until taking a knee on the final play.
“We’ve just got to get bodies on bodies and stay away from minus plays,” he said. “We didn’t have very many minus plays on first and second down Friday night. We’ve got to stay away from those. If we can do that, we’ll play well offensively.”