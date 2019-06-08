Twins Natorian and Nataurian Watts were academically qualified coming out of Mississippi’s Petal High. They ended up at in junior college only because they did not think the schools pursuing them were qualified to have them.
Natorian, nicknamed “Duece,” had a couple of offers from smaller Sun Belt Conference teams, but Nautarian, nicknamed “Phat,” had no Division I opportunities, and they wanted to play together.
They always have and they will continue to do so. The wide receiver pair committed to Tulane on Friday night after spending last year at Jones Community College in Ellisville, Mississippi.
“They (Tulane’s coaches) were recruiting us really hard,” Natorian said. “They just made it feel like home when we went up there.”
Neither put up eye-popping stats for Jones, but their speed makes it easy to envision their role at Tulane. Natorian says he has been timed in the 40 at 4.38, with Nataurian right behind him a 4.42.
“Basically I’m a deep guy,” Natorian said. “I just run down the field and if they throw it deep, I’m going to get it.”
Natorian (6-foot-3, 192 pounds) had 23 catches for 286 yards and three touchdowns, while Nataurian (6-1, 190) had 16 receptions for 295 yards and three scores for a balanced offense that boasted five productive receivers as Jones won 10 games for the first time since 2001. Although Tulane did not recruit them out of high school, the comfort factor is high.
New offensive coordinator Will Hall recruited them when he was coaching at UL-Lafayette in 2017. Former Petal High teammate Stephon Huderson is entering his third year as a Wave running back. A 2018 teammate at Jones, linebacker Nick Anderson, signed with Tulane in January and participated in spring practice.
With a year of Juco experience, the twins, already 19, plan to get in the mix immediately.
“I’ll do the best I can when I get there,” Natorian said. “I’ll just learn the plays as quickly as possible. I’m coming from Juco so I am coming to start. I expect to play.”
Tulane now has six commitments, with the Watts twins joining Destrehan defensive end Noah Taliancich, John Curtis defensive end Angelo Anderson, Country Day quarterback Justin Ibieta and Kentwood defensive back Cornelius Dyson.