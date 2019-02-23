After the 2015-16 sason, Tulane women's basketball coach Lisa Stockton and her staff had to replace many of its big players, who were graduating.
They brought in centers Harlyn Wyatt and Ksenija Madzarevic, power forwards Meredith Schulte and Tene Thompson, as well as guard Taylor Emery, the jewel of the recruiting class.
“It was one of those years we needed some size,” Stockton said. “They've played different roles, but they've played a lot of minutes and have been part of a lot of things we've done. They've been a good group.”
The Green Wave (15-11, 5-8 American Athletic Conference) will celebrate Senior Day against Southern Methodist University (9-17, 3-10) on Sunday with Wyatt and Schulte on course to play in 129 games, sixth-most in program history. That figure would reach 130 with a first-round win in the conference tournament.
Thompson was injured and did not play her senior season. Taylor transferred after her freshman season and is finishing her career at Virginia Tech. And, Tatyana Lofton, a transfer from Jones County (Miss.) Junior College, came to the Wave before last season.
“We're just proud of each other that we made it all the way through, basketball-wise and academically,” said Wyatt, who has been a captain the past two seasons.
Schulte said she learned a lot about adapting to different situations and trying to do the best she can. Wyatt has been a starter since they were sophomores. Schulte started as a sophomore and junior but was relegated to a key role off the bench due to the emergence of Krystal Freeman at power forward. And, even regarding Wyatt, the lineup has been ever-changing this season, although she has made 21 starts.
This season's seniors experienced highs and lows. Their freshman season, the Green Wave went 23-12, including 11-7 in AAC play. Tulane went on to reach the third round of the WNIT their freshman and sophomore seasons. That freshman season was the last time Tulane had a winning conference record. The Wave followed with marks of 7-9 and 5-11.
“Last season was pretty tough just going through that struggle, hitting a rough patch around February and not making it to postseason,” Schulte said.
After a heart-wrenching 83-82 overtime loss at Houston on Wednesday, the Wave needs to win its final three games to finish 8-8 in conference. Tulane has won its past seven meetings against SMU.
“If we win Sunday, that would be great with all of our parents there,” Schulte said. “It would be important to win these final three games to put us in a good position going into the conference tournament and possibly get us to the WNIT.”
Stockton, who is in her 25th season, has a 100 percent graduation rate. She's most proud, she said, that all have graduated “on time with degrees from challenging programs.” Madzarevic is her first architecture grad.
Stockton said each of this year's seniors has brought qualities to the Green Wave.
“Harlyn has been a good leader,” she said. “Meredith has some toughness and so much experience for us. And, what people don't know off the court with (Madzarevic) is she is that wise person behind that scene that's always had a very practical take on things.
“Tatyana is competitive and has got some toughness to her. Even though she wasn't part of this program for two years, she came in and made her way very quickly.”