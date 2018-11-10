The Tulane defense broke up East Carolina’s plan to attack its one-on-one coverage on Saturday. And broke it up and broke it up and broke it up.
The Green Wave kept on getting in the way of quarterback Holton Ahlers’ passes, setting an NCAA record with 20 deflections in a nail-biting 24-18 homecoming win that kept its American Athletic Conference championship hopes alive.
Granted, the NCAA only began keeping the statistic in 2000, but no team has broken up as many passes this century as Tulane did against the Pirates at Yulman Stadium.
Ahlers threw for 360 yards but needed 67 attempts to do it, completing only 21 of them for what had to rank as one of the lowest completion percentages for anyone who aired it out that many times.
“Their last two games they put up 400 yards throwing it,” senior safety Roderic Teamer said. “We knew that’s what they were going to try to do.”
With Tulane’s offense unable to generate more than two first downs in a drive until the fourth quarter, the defense was on the field for a whopping 94 plays and never wilted. East Carolina had four series in the last seven minutes with a chance to take the lead and produced three first downs while Ahlers went 2 for 15.
“We knew that we were going to be out there a lot regardless of whether our offense got going or not,” Teamer said. “We went into it with the mindset we had to play a full four quarters, and our coaches did a good job of reminding us of their tendencies and the things we had to do.”
Tulane also was up against one of the best receivers in the country in 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior Trevon Brown, the AAC leader in yards per game. Brown beat cornerback Donnie Lewis twice for big touchdowns, but Lewis won most of their individual battles, tying a career high with six breakups.
“We always knew we had to have amnesia,” Teamer said. “Great players make great plays, but you have to come back and stop them. That’s one thing I commend Donnie. He made some catches, but Donnie made more plays.”
Safety P.J. Hall chipped in with four breakups, including an interception at the goal line. Nickelback Jaylon Monroe also defensed four passes, with Teamer adding two.
Part of the equation was a consistent pass rush. Tulane had five sacks and pressured Ahlers into throwaways repeatedly, even after outside linebacker Patrick Johnson was ejected for targeting in the third quarter.
Freshman outside linebacker Carlos Hatcher batted down two passes.
“We’ve had a lot of guys this year make plays,” Teamer said. “We missed Patrick, but those guys stepped up. We were still getting our pass rush, so there isn’t too much to talk about there.”
Tulane was especially good on third downs, allowing only three conversions in 21 attempts.
“The depth is a lot better than when I first got here,” coach Willie Fritz said. “We probably had 18 to 20 guys play tonight.”
East Carolina almost converted a huge fourth down on its second-to-last possession, but Brown’s right foot landed out of bounds before his left foot came down in bounds inside the Tulane 40.
The Wave defenders even got their hands on the ball on special teams. Teamer downed a punt at the 2-yard line in the final minute, leaving the Pirates with the nearly impossible task of going 98 yards with zero timeouts. They came up well short.
“It was very important,” Teamer said. “We wanted to make them have to go as long as we could down the field.”