Tulane’s baseball season went from promising to problematic in one lost weekend.
Harkening back to control issues from the last two years, the Green Wave (10-6) ended its series with UC Santa Barbara (11-2) in humiliating fashion, losing 16-6 on Sunday at Turchin Stadium as the Gauchos completed an unexpected sweep.
It is not every day a team trails 4-0 after two innings without giving up a hit.
“They were yelling out of their dugout, ‘we’re getting no-hit,’ and we were down like 5-0,” coach Travis Jewett said. “It’s a natural human instinct (to get deflated). You’ve got to try to fight through it.”
The free-pass festival began when Chase Solesky (0-1) walked three batters and plunked two more consecutively during the first inning, handing two runs to the Gauchos. He then walked the leadoff hitter in the second inning, prompting a pitching change that made no difference.
Josh Bates walked a guy, hit two and threw a wild pitch before being lifted with two outs as UCSB scored twice more.
The horror show continued when Justin Campbell drilled the first batter he faced in the third inning, running the total to five hit batsmen and five walks. The next batter broke up the Wave’s no-hitter, and the Gauchos padded their lead to 7-0, with a balk added to the mix tape.
“You thought (the control issues) were kind of going away, but it’s rearing its ugly head right now,” Jewett said. “That doesn’t mean that it has to continue. There are changes in life, and we’ve got to make some right now.”
Bates, who could not get out of the first inning of his Wednesday start against Texas Southern, was equally ineffective this time. He began the year by allowing no earned runs in 12 innings over two starts.
Brendan Cellucci, who took the loss Saturday after failing to retire any of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning, duplicated that performance, managing one strike in seven pitches. He entered the series having yielded zero runs in four relief appearances.
“I’m not going to sit here and sugar coat it,” Jewett said. “It’s very concerning. They want to do well, but they are just a flip of a coin right now. Heads we get good and tails we get bad. There’s no in between.”
Any chance of a comeback ended when UCSB nine-hole Tevin Mitchell, one pitch removed from a two-strike check swing when the Wave was convinced he went around, blasted a grand slam off Ryan Green that made the score 13-4.
It was the first home run of the weekend for the Gauchos, who benefitted from 21 walks, 10 hit batsmen and four wild pitches.
Tulane, which entered the series fifth nationally with 18 homers, is up to 25 through 16 games after long balls on Sunday from Grant Mathews, Kody Hoese, Hudson Haskin and Luke Glancy.
It will not matter without better pitching.
“We are going to go home and we’re going to soak in it, and it will eat us up a little bit, but we’ll move on from it,” Mathews said. “We’ll definitely come out stronger.”
Tulane fell to 2-14 against California teams under Jewett, including a sweep by UCSB in 2017.
“There’s a saying that when it rains, it pours, and I would say it’s pouring right now,” Jewett said. “But I talked to the weatherman and God after the game and he told me that Tuesday it’s going to be sunny. We’ll get back on this thing.”