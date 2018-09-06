FOUR DOWNS
1. WINNING UP FRONT
Nicholls State outrushed Kansas 187-56 in its OT victory, registering six sacks while allowing one. Tulane’s running backs averaged just 3.1 yards per carry in an overtime loss to Wake Forest, and Jonathan Banks was sacked three times. The Green Wave will want to flip the script against the Colonels.
2. TURNOVER TIME
Tulane’s takeaway beads became a national story in the opener. The Wave borrowed the idea from Miami’s turnover chain and also borrowed the Hurricanes’ ball-hawking nature, forcing three turnovers while committing only one. It would be hard to imagine Willie Fritz losing two in a row with a turnover margin of plus-2 or better.
3. SPECIAL TEAMS EDGE
Nicholls State survived a punting debacle in the fourth quarter against Kansas, giving up a safety on a bad snap, having its next punt blocked and muffing another at its own 10. The Colonels will have to clean up that department or it will be a long night in New Orleans.
4. QB GAMERS
Tulane’s Jonathan Banks and Nicholls State’s Chase Fourcade are playmakers whose stats do not always indicate their value. Banks was off target early and harassed late against Wake Forest, but he threw TD passes of 52 and 74 yards to Terren Encalade. Fourcade was a pedestrian 12 of 24 for 142 yards at Kansas but ran for the winning score in OT.
INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Tulane never has lost to an FCS team. Nicholls is trying to become one of the first FCS programs to beat two FBS opponents in the same season The Green Wave is trying to avoid negative history, and the Colonels are trying to make positive history. It is a must-win game for the Wave and a free shot for the Colonels.
KEY MATCHUP
Tulane’s offensive line against Nicholls State’s front seven. Wake Forest whipped the Wave at the line of scrimmage for long stretches, forcing it to rely almost exclusively on big pass plays from Jonathan Banks to Terren Encalade. Although Nicholls State is stronger and deeper than most FCS programs, the Wave should be able to create more space.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
NICHOLLS STATE: Running back Kendall Bussey (123 yards, 28 carries), defensive tackle Sully Laiche (4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks) and kicker Lorran Fonseca (2 of 2 on field goals) swept the Southland Conference’s Player of the Week awards.
TULANE: Wide receivers Terren Encalade (8 catches for 289 yards; 1 rush for 38 yards) and Darnell Mooney (8 catches, 74 yards) supplied almost all of the offense against Wake Forest as the Wave relied heavily on its passing game. The transition from a run-heavy approach to a more balanced offense continues.
FACTS AND FIGURES
This is the first meeting between two schools only about 60 miles away apart. … None of Tulane’s seven victories against Southland Conference teams (Southeastern Louisiana five times; Northwestern State and McNeese State once) has been by more than 15 points and four were by 8 or less. … Nicholls State’s last three games against FBS foes were a 26-24 loss to Georgia in 2016, a 24-14 loss to Texas A&M last year and its 26-23 OT win against Kansas last Saturday. … Nicholls State has five seniors and one junior in its two-deep defensive front compared to Tulane’s three freshmen, two sophomores and a senior.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
16-0: Tulane’s record against FCS teams, with 14 of those wins coming since the turn of the century
123/77: The rushing total for the Colonels’ Kendall Bussey against Kansas compared to the combined rushing total for Tulane’s three running backs against Wake Forest
189: The receiving yards for Terren Encalade in Tulane’s opener against Wake Forest, the 10th highest total in school history.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS
Tulane 34, Nicholls State 17
Nicholls, already dangerous, added a difference-maker in Kendall Bussey, the former Newman star running back and one-time Tulane commitment who transferred from Texas A&M. The Colonels have proven they can hang with FBS teams. But Tulane will be focused and ready for this one after its heartbreaking OT loss to Wake Forest, a much better opponent than Kansas, Nicholls’ opening-week victim.