A lifelong Tulane fan, Destrehan defensive lineman Noah Taliancich finally received his dream offer from the Green Wave last week.
After taking some time to process the good news, he committed to Tulane on Monday, dropping his previous pledge to UL-Lafayette as coach Willie Fritz made it three-for-three on Louisiana prospects in the 2020 class.
Taliancich, rated three stars by 247Sports.com, joins Country Day quarterback Justin Ibieta and Kentwood athlete Cornelius Dyson as Tulane commitments.
“I really waited because it was always an option if Tulane comes, that’s where I want to be, but it really didn’t seem possible until it came,” Taliancich said. “This Saturday I went up to Tulane and I went on a visit and I made my decision then with my family.”
A key cog in Destrehan’s run to the Class 5A semifinals last year, Taliancich said he began going to Wave games around age 6 when his family bought season tickets. His grandfather graduated from Tulane, and his great grandfather owned season tickets to old Tulane Stadium.
“Now I can say I am able to be a part of how big Tulane gets, where I’ve always wanted them to be,” he said. “It’s awesome to try to build something real and bring all the Tulane fans back.”
Taliancich said Tulane’s coaches talked with him about playing inside or outside, depending on how his body develops. He was a linebacker for Destrehan as a sophomore, moved to end last year and will be a tackle in the fall. He said he already has gained 15 pounds from his playing weight of 255 last season, measuring 6-foot-4, 270.
“Workouts have definitely been upped a lot,” he said. “I’ve been putting on a lot of mass and just a lot of protein, eating right. I stopped just eating three meals a day. I’ve upped it to about six.”