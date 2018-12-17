Tulane junior forward Samir Semic emerged from a serious slump on Monday night against Texas Southern, and many of his teammates woke up as well.
Sehic had 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half and the short-handed Green Wave cruised to a 77-70 victory at Devlin Fieldhouse that was not as close as the score indicated, winning for only the second time in seven contests.
Sehic, who led the American Athletic Conference in field goal percentage a year ago, connected on 11 of 15 shots after hitting only 36.2 percent through the first nine games and scoring a total of 22 in the past four. He added a game-high 11 rebounds.
“I didn’t lose confidence and the other guys believed in me,” Sehic said. “I’ve always said I have the easiest job out there. Guys set me up for easy shots.”
Tulane (4-6), which has been without point guard Ray Ona Embo (patellar tendinitis) all year, added talented freshman Kevin Zhang to the injury list. He watched from the bench in sweatpants after hyperextending an elbow against South Alabama on Dec. 8, but the Wave played with tremendous energy, hounding the Tigers into 7-of-30 shooting in the first half.
One sequence in particular from freshman guard Connor Crabtree illustrated the Wave’s hustle. He dove on to the scorer’s table trying to retrieve a loose ball after poking it away, then drew a charge after the ensuing inbounds pass, igniting Tulane’s bench.
“Our guys did a terrific job defensively, especially in that first half,” coach Mike Dunleavy said. “We had over 20 deflections in the game. It’s pretty much our m.o. that the games where we’ve had a lot of time to prepare, our guys defensively have been really good.”
Texas Southern (4-7), which had beaten Baylor and Oregon on the road but lost its other six games against Division I opponents by double digits, fell behind by 15 early and was unable to mount a serious challenge. First-year coach Johnny Jones, who never faced Tulane in five season at LSU from 2012-13 to 2016-17, watched helplessly from the bench while his team launched one brick after another.
Tulane led by at least 10 for all but a few possessions after going up 21-10 on Sehic’s 3-point play with 8:17 left.
Daniels, averaging a team-high 16.2 points for the year, scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, getting some of them in spectacular fashion. His baskets included a follow dunk, a smooth finish off a low alley oop pass that appeared destined for a turnover and a spectacular lay-up when he was fouled and released the shot as he was crashing to the floor.
Tulane redshirt freshman center Buay Koka started for the first time in his career but had only 2 points and 2 rebounds in 11 minutes. Crabtree added 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
Tulane shot 53.8 percent to Texas Southern’s 36.4 percent. The margin would have been much larger if not for 20 turnovers, a recurring them for the Wave.
"It's been a concern for most of the year," Dunleavy said. "Some of our turnovers really were unforced. Those are the ones we've got to clean up.