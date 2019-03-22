Tulane’s white-hot hitters struggled to figure out Houston Baptist starter Zach Carter through six innings on Friday night.
It did not matter because Kaleb Roper brought his A game.
After he chose Tulane’s blue uniforms instead of the customary Friday night whites, he pitched to the black all night, striking out a career-high 12 and walking none in 7 2/3 innings of dominance as the Green Wave won 6-2 at Turchin Stadium.
Tulane (15-7) won for the fifth time in six games, while Houston Baptist (5-16) has lost 14 of its last 15.
The Huskies, who entered with a .228 batting average, were no match for Roper (3-2). He struck out at least one in every inning and retired 16 in a row at one point, leaving the mound to a standing ovation with two outs in the eighth inning.
“I felt great,” he said. “Pitching’s all about execution, and I was executing every pitch and moving on from there.”
Locating his curve ball perfectly in the early innings, Roper was able to go to his full repertoire with total command. Houston Baptist could not catch up to his fastball and could not wait on it, either.
“Kaleb just had everything going,” catcher Frankie Niemann said. “He was throwing all four pitches for strikes, and when we didn’t want him to throw a strike, he was able to locate it where he wanted and get the swings and misses. He was phenomenal.”
Houston Baptist starter Zach Carter (1-4) was pretty good, too, but he received zero help from his fielders in the second and third innings.
After spotting the Huskies an early 1-0 lead, Tulane tied it in the second thanks without the benefit of a hit thanks to two walks and a throwing error from shortstop Derek Reilly that pulled first baseman Johnny Gonzales off the bag on a routine grounder from leadoff hitter Hudson Haskin.
That was just the prelude.
Right fielder Brandon Bena lost Kody Hoese’s pop-up in the twilight with one out in the third, turning a sure out into a double. Third baseman Trent Franson had no problem locating Grant Mathews’ infield pop seconds later, but the ball still eluded his glove on the way down for a fluke single.
After Haskin drew a walk to load the bases, Niemann hit a screamer to straightaway center that Chase Talbot might have tracked down if he had been less casual. Instead, the ball sailed over his head as Hoese and Mathews scored, giving the Wave the lead for good.
Hoese provided insurance with a two-run homer off the right edge of the video board in the seventh. The blast was his 11th of the year, and only five players had more than 11 entering Friday. None had more than 12.
“This was a good game for us because we have to win some of these where we’re not hitting four or five homers and scoring 10 runs,” coach Travis Jewett said. “We have to find other ways.”