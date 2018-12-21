Forcing turnovers and challenging Tulane with its defense at every turn, Old Dominion took a 56-48 victory against the Green Wave in the first round of the Tulane Classic women's tournament on Friday at Fogelman Arena.
It was Tulane's first loss in its annual holiday tournament since 2007, which also was the last time the Green Wave lost in the first round. Tulane (7-3), which lost its second consecutive game, will play against Texas State (4-6) in Saturday's consolation game, which begins at noon.
Old Dominion (8-2) will meet Saint Mary's (6-4) in the championship game at noon.
“I'm just really disappointed in how we came out,” Tulane coach Lisa Stockton said. “We were off (12 days). That's always a concern. But we just didn't look focused. We had so many turnovers (seven) in the first quarter, which really had us in a hole.
“In the second half, we couldn't get our offense going, and we had some opportunities.”
After clawing back in the third quarter, Tulane trailed 41-40 with four minutes left in the fourth. However, the Wave missed four shots underneath the goal, including a missed layup after a steal.
Tulane was at 48-44 with a minute left but turnovers after consecutive steals sealed the Wave's fate, as the Monarchs sank 10 free throws the rest of the way.
Old Dominion, coached by former Tennessee standout Nikki McCray-Penson, held Tulane to 17-of-52 shooting. The Green Wave didn't have a player score in double figures. Most notably, Sierra Cheatham, the team's top shooter, was held to three points on 1-of-5 shooting.
“We didn't do anything special,” McCray-Penson said. “It was just personnel recognition. We knew who their 3-point shooters were, and we made sure to guard them.”
The Monarchs also guarded well against the other Green Wave players, who couldn't get around them off the dribble.
Trailing 27-22 at halftime, Tulane came back behind back-to-back 3-pointerss by guards Kaila Anderson and Kayla Manuirirangi, putting the Wave ahead 33-32, its first lead since 5-4. From there, though ODU went on a 7-0 burst to regain control.
“I hope this hurts our players as much as it hurts me,” said Stockton, whose teams had lost just four times in the tournament, which began in 1996. “Hopefully, we learn from this.”
As if ODU's 11-4 advantage on points off Wave miscues wasn't enough, the Monarchs also grabbed 10 offensive rebounds.
Old Dominion led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, in which Freeman led the Wave with nine points. However, ODU then outscored Tulane 9-2 from the start of the second quarter to the 3:43 mark in taking a 23-14 lead.